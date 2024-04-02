‘Goat Simulator 3’ gets 10-year update

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The birthday-themed update to the action game features the return of classic non-player characters.

The Goat Simulator 3 game has received an anniversary update in celebration of a decade of wreaking havoc as the crazy animal. The original Goat Simulator action game was released on 1 April 2014.

The update is centred on the goat Pilgor’s birthday. In the update trailer, characters from across the gaming space are invited, including the Dwarves from Deep Rock Galactic, the Settlers from Catan, the Squirrel from Squirrel with a Gun, Dr. Jennifer Dogna from Super Animal Royale, Caesar from Wargroove, among others. Unfortunately, these guests are not pleased about the thought of attending Pilgor’s special day.

However, hope is not lost as a mysterious crack in spacetime reveals the classic non-player characters (NPCs) from the original Goat Simulator game who have arrived to celebrate with Pilgor.

In the update, players can find the mysterious spacetime crack in-game in Suburbsville, and unlock a new ‘Goat’ playable skin in the form of the classic NPCs. In 2014, these NPCs were made to resemble the original developers, so one may notice some familiar faces amongst the 20 appearance options. Players can enjoy the new 10 Year Birthday Cake headgear, Party Hats, and an updated main menu decorated for the occasion.

Santiago Ferrero, creative director at Coffee Stain North, said: “The trouble with having an anniversary on April 1st is that no-one knows what’s real anymore. Am I real? Are you real? What is real is that 10 years have passed since the launch of Goat Simulator, and we couldn’t be happier with how far we’ve come. Thank you to everyone for your never-ending support, and we’ll see you in another 10 years when we announce Goat Simulator 7.”

Goat Simulator 3 is available at 50% off on Steam for R135 until 11 April 2024. The game is also available on Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Game Pass, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

* Visit the official ‘Goat Simulator 3’ website here.