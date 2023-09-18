Classic-style 3D platformer launches on Kickstarter

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy” is in the final stages of development as it aims to release on the Nintendo Switch.

The Argentinian studio Fanny Pack Studios has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its debut game, Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy, a classic-style 3D adventure platformer game.

The studio aims to use the campaign to boost the development of the last stages of the game, aiming to release it on the Nintendo Switch console.

Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy is a 3D adventure platformer game with a focus on exploration that combines vibrant graphics with fun game mechanics. Our protagonist, Runa, is a brave adventurer who works for the ubiquitous organisation The Company. We will lead her to explore the ruins of the ancient Chaikurú civilization and its secrets, where she will discover that not everything is what it seems.

The Kickstarter campaign will last 45 days. It will include digital rewards like getting the video game at a special price or having an NPC with your name in the game.

A demo is already available on Steam. It includes part of the first episode in which the player are able to explore the Chaikurú ruins, a fantasy world inspired by southern Brazil, northern Argentina, and South American culture and folklore. Players find monuments and objects with which they will gain new abilities, while they solve puzzles and make their way using the mighty ‘boleadoras’ (a leather and stone weapon of the Pampas) to defeat enemies and reveal the secrets of the Chaikurú ruins. The demo lasts approximately one hour.