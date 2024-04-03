Old School RuneScape gets major expansion

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Varlamore Part One expansion includes new locations, along with quests and fights.

Varlamore Part One is the largest area expansion to have arrived in Old School RuneScape, a fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game. The new expansion introduces the lore-rich Shining Kingdom, Perilous Moons, along with new quests and challenging PvM fights. The expansion, which released last month, is the first part in a major new area expansion for Old School RuneScape.

In the new area, adventurers can step into the Shining Kingdom of Varlamore and immerse themselves in new quests, face formidable foes, tackle challenges, engage in skilling activities, and uncover secrets. They have the option to venture solo or team up with others to explore its mysteries while delving into its rich history and lore.

Within the expansion, players can test their skills in the Fortis Colosseum, an arena crafted for PvM veterans, where they will encounter formidable adversaries in a fresh combat trial. Additionally, they can embark on a quest to explore the Perilous Moons, which house three legendary bosses, within a newly designed dungeon suitable for both lone adventurers and groups seeking combat experiences and unique rewards.

The Hunter Guild can be discovered wherein quests appear to hunt classic creatures and newly introduced critters roaming the Kingdom of Varlamore with the assistance of the new Hunters’ Rumours system. Players can find themselves of diverse skilling opportunities and enhance their Mining, Prayer, and Thieving skills through newly introduced activities such as Bone Shard Mining, Offerings to Ralos, and Pickpocketing, Breaking & Entering training.

Old School RuneScape is available on PC, iOS, and Android.