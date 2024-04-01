X-Men animated series is back

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

After nearly three decades, the story of the mutant superheroes continues in ‘X-Men ’97’, streaming on Disney+.

The animated series X-Men ’97, now streaming on Disney+, revolves around a team of mutant heroes enhanced by superhuman abilities, such as telepathy, weather manipulation, and teleportation.

X-Men ’97 is the revival and continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, which originally aired almost three decades ago, from 1992 to 1997. The mutants first made their appearance in The X-Men #1 (September 1963) comic, created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, and have since become one of the most recognisable and successful franchises of Marvel Comics.

In the first episode of the new series, one year has elapsed since the loss of the group’s leader, Professor Charles Xavier. Despite Xavier’s absence, the X-Men persist in their mission to safeguard mutants and humans alike. The episode features Sentinel technology, and the infamous Magneto, a mutant with the power to manipulate magnetic fields.

An exciting aspect of X-Men ’97 is the return of several cast members from the original series, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, and Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm. Other voice actors include George Buza, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Alyson Court, Lawrence Bayne, and Ron Rubin.

X-Men ’97 is produced by Marvel Studios Animation and boasts a modernised animation style reminiscent of its predecessor. Currently, two episodes are available to watch, with a new one released every Wednesday until 15 May 2024.