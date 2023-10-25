Feast for fans of farming machines

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Premium Expansion of ‘Farming Simulator 22’ adds over 35 new items from newcomer manufacturers.

Just like any automobile enthusiast, farmers know: a garage just can’t be big enough. Developer and publisher Giants Software has released a new trailer to provide agricultural machine lovers with a foretaste of what’s to come on November 14 with the Premium Expansion and Premium Edition of Farming Simulator 22 .

In the official Garage Trailer, selected machines are highlighted, while the company’s video department resuscitated their fondness of electronic freestyle hip-hop of the mid-80s and early 90s.

Apart from more than 400 machines of the base game, the Premium Expansion adds over 35 new items from newcomer manufacturers Dewulf, Gorenc, Agrio & WIFO, and more machines by Bednar, Fiat, Grimme, Kverneland, SaMASZ and others. The new additions also push the number of available real-world brands and their authentically digitised machines in Farming Simulator 22 to over 150.

To prepare the fields in Zielonka, the Premium Expansion’s new map, and care for the new crops, Giants Software is adding a variety of machines to sow, harvest and tend to the soil. Carrots, parsnips, and red beet have special requirements, so rotary hillers like the Grimme GF 800 to create ridges before sowing, and various harvesting machines like the highlight machine Dewulf ZKIVSE vegetable harvester are required to care for them.



All of them, as usual, are authentically digitized – with even more care applied to moving parts and other mechanical details, resulting in even more realistic machinery. A complete list of all machines, various placeables, and other items included in the Premium Expansion is available at farming-simulator.com.

Farming Simulator 22 is available for PC, Mac, PlayStation5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. The Premium Edition (and the stand-alone add-on Premium Expansion) will be released on 14 November for the same formats and includes two expansions and seven packs in addition to the full version.