Corruption Watch launches governance podcast

‘In the Still of Night’ examines climate governance gaps, policy challenges, and community impact across South Africa.

Corruption Watch (CW) has launched a new podcast series that explores South Africa’s climate governance architecture, its strengths and weaknesses, level of development, and the gaps that exist.

The five-part narrative audio series, titled In the Still of Night, further examines issues of just transition and disaster relief and highlights how climate governance affects ordinary people in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Limpopo.

The podcast is a component of CW’s participation in Transparency International’s (TI) Climate Governance Integrity (CGI) programme. It is available to stream on the RSS platform . The first episode was released on 15 April 2026, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays.

“As we try to make sense of the changes accelerating our need to adapt and testing our ability to mitigate the impacts of environmental change, we must remember that corruption continues to exploit our vulnerabilities … whether in governance, the environment, or the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” says project lead Melusi Ncala.

The podcast series aims to sheds light on the pitfalls and dangers driven by political and economic elites, says Ncala, as well as the safeguards that must be strengthened in the face of climate-related disasters, and the management of just transition finance.

“It offers an opportunity to better understand policy and legal frameworks, the intentions of key actors, and how ordinary people across South Africa are affected.”

Climate change corruption refers to the abuse of power, public trust, and/or resources for personal or political gain in the context of climate change mitigation and adaptation. This includes mismanagement or theft of climate funds, manipulation of environmental policies, and the improper influence over processes designed to tackle climate change.

The second episode includes Joanne Yawitch, head of the Project Management Unit at the Presidency; Thabo Molelekwa, assistant editor at Oxpeckers; Tim Lloyd, associate at Alt-Advisory; and Bongani Johannes from Mining Affected Communities United in Action.

Episode three features discussions with Professor Imran Valodia of Wits University, climate science writer Leonie Joubert, and community voices from Limpopo and Mpumalanga, including Grace, Mam’Nkuna, and Sinki.

The last episode features the voices of Wade Parker from Surplus People Project and Blessing Nyoni of the Glory of the Last Days Community Organisation, alongside several community members. The conclusion brings together voices heard throughout the series.

Through its CGI programme, TI works to ensure that climate finance is managed with transparency, integrity, and accountability, so it reaches the most vulnerable communities and helps them adapt to the climate crisis. Countries that rely on this support deserve it, and any misuse of these funds is simply unacceptable.

Safeguarding the integrity of climate initiatives requires protection from undue influence and measures to prevent powerful actors from distorting or obstructing climate action for their own interests. This includes enabling climate defenders to operate without fear of retaliation and ensuring accountability for corruption to limit impunity.

“Parliament, public servants, and voters alike all have a role to play, for in the still of the night, criminal actors prey on the most vulnerable among us, dismantling homes, communities, and our shared resources.”