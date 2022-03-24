Ghostwire: Tokyo releases worldwide tomorrow

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on Playstation 5 on 25 March 2022, . Players can expect an exciting gaming experience and a new way of touring Tokyo.

An exciting and fascinating journey through the redesign of one of the world’s most famous cities goes live on on March 25, 2022, when Tango Gameworks and Bethesda launch the action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Watch the Ghostwire: Tokyo – Official Gameplay Deep Dive Here: https://youtu.be/vGScfDMeId8

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game that challenges players to become masterminds of the mysterious Ethereal Weaving art, while working to defeat the threatening Hannya and her fans, visitors, who have invaded Tokyo. These supernatural beings roam the mysterious world of Ghostwire, creating a fascinating spirit that is a love letter to Tokyo, its curiosity, and its mysteries.

The game takes players to a fascinating world full of characters from Japanese fairy tales, fairy tales, fairy tales, which have inspired many of the strange creatures players encounter, giving Ghostwire a real-to-Tokyo taste. Designed by imaginative minds at Tango Gameworks, players traverse the landscape of modern Tokyo city, discover iconic landmarks, and uncover hidden secrets throughout.

Players off the beaten path can find good characters who need help, many spirits who need to be rescued, and unexpected friends who can exchange rare finds for big prizes. The stories you choose at Ghostwire are not typical side content fare, but are popular stories that improve the world and game concept.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available worldwide for PS5 from 25 March 2022. For more information and news, stay tuned to the official website and social media channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.