Stream of the Day
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – Out now
After its release on Nintendo Switch, the Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection has now released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection has been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles, and Steam for PC. Previously released on the Nintendo Switch, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection allows more players to challenge again and conquer the carnival of quagmires that await them in the Demon Realm.
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is a modern reboot of the legendary Ghosts ‘n Goblins series, featuring beautiful storybook-like graphics and action platforming gameplay. Players guide the brave knight Arthur as he battles his way through whimsical horror theme park-like stages on his quest to rescue the princess from the treacherous Demon Lord.
New knights, fear not; Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection offers several features and modes to aid players on their journey through this demonic fantasy world. Players start off by selecting from one of three difficulties: Squire, Knight and Legend. A special Page mode is also available, granting new players (or knights in need of a little help) the ability to continuously respawn with unlimited lives. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection also features the mystical Umbral Tree, which allows Arthur to learn and upgrade a variety of magic spells and skills. With various weapons, magic and skills available, it’s up to each player to determine their play style as they make their way through the Demon Realm.
Adventurous knights can also band together in the two-player local co-op mode. The second player assists Arthur as one of three supporting characters: Barry, who creates barriers for protection; Kerry, who carries Arthur through danger; and Archie, who creates bridges to cross. The supporting player can switch between these characters to help Arthur defeat ghoulish enemies and overcome any unexpected obstacles.
