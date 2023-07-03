Maserati unveils GT2, ‘future of motorsport’

The return to the FIA GT championship is part of a strategy to get the “House of the Trident” back on track.

The Maserati GT2, officially unveiled at last week’s 24 Hours of Spa endurance racing event in Belguim, is described as the Trident brand’s “passport to the future of motorsport”.

Based on its winning ancestor, the Maserati MC12, which left a lasting signature in the FIA GT championships in the early 2000s, it now comes with a V6 90° twin turbo heart.

Maserati’s racing legacy began with the Maserati Tipo 26, the first racing vehicle with the Trident emblem on the bonnet, which took first place in its class at the 1926 Targa Florio. Since those days, a history of wins, world titles and world records has followed.

The GT2 category is the ideal platform for Maserati’s sporty legacy to meet the desire of racing customer enthusiasts in “a project that forms an integral part of Maserati’s motorsport strategy to get the Trident back on track in closed-wheel competitions”, says the manufacturer.

Based on the Maserati MC20, 100% developed at Maserati, the Maserati GT2 also benefited from the know-how of the Maserati Innovation Lab and the cutting-edge technology of the Maserati dynamic simulator. For its racing car, the Italian manufacturer has also taken advantage of a technical partnership with YCOM, an advanced technology company and specialist in the development of motorsport projects.

Maserati provided the following information on the new GT2:

Design

Exterior

The Maserati GT2 has been shaped at the Centro Stile Maserati. The work of the men and women of the Centro Stile focused on attention to the design of all areas of the car, increasing performance without neglecting the essence of the Maserati MC20.

The front features a new design, maintaining the typical Maserati architecture and adapting to requirements in terms of cooling and aerodynamics; the forms are functional to the vehicle dynamics.

The bonnet area has been redesigned to bear in mind aerodynamic requirements, by including specific ducts to expel hot air.

The number three and the Trident’s reinterpretation are a constant in the style of the Maserati GT2. For example, there are three air vents in the bonnet, another three near the rear window, and nine-spoke wheel rims, forming a Trident in threes.

The widened wheel track required renewed study and design of the front fenders, with the introduction of louvres in the upper area, on the rear fenders; a new air intake was also added in the ACAC area to increase airflow to the radiators.

The upper area and rear window have also been revamped: an air scoop has been incorporated with a specific technical design for air intake, connected to the rear window area and useful to expel heat from the engine.

The spoiler is connected to the car with pylons in the form of structural poles.

In the rear, the upper area is directly derived from the Maserati MC20, whereas the lower area has an exclusive design created according to aerodynamic inputs, to push performance to the max.

Interior

Although it is a racing car, attention to design was one of the pillars of the project, as a result of the outstanding synergy and collaboration between the Centro Stile Maserati and the Trident’s engineering team. It has therefore been possible to keep intact the lexis previously seen in the Maserati MC20, taking it to the extremes of form for the full benefit of the utmost functionality.

Highly impactful in terms of visuals and aesthetics, the large wing above the cluster also embraces the display added atop the centre console.

The ergonomics and design of an iconic Maserati model, the MC20, are emphasised more boldly and assertively by its racing version, whilst preserving the original unique style.

The interior of the Maserati GT2 highlights a true-to-track aptitude, with performance boosted by an array of cutting-edge and superbly organised technical details, including the command console housed in the carbon-fibre central tunnel, the customisable 6.5” full-colour racing dashboard display, and an overall design geared towards maximum driveability.

The second point of note is the driver, positioned in the centre of the cockpit and even of the entire design. The Maserati GT2 is a car that has been defined as “driver-oriented”, where the watchwords are minimalism and lightness. A deliberately “naked” car, with no distractions, to enhance its maximum performance and driveability. Carbon fibre predominates throughout the interior structure.

Every detail and instrument have been designed for the easiest accessibility and to ensure maximum performance, including the characteristic yellow sticker with reflective technology for night vision.

Cockpit

The Maserati GT2 cabin is derived from the MC20 but is fully oriented to track usage.

The simple, driver-oriented design and ideal driving position in the MC20 are pushed to even higher boundaries allowing the driver to focus on the race and keep maximal control of the car with direct visibility and access to the commands.

The butterfly doors of the MC20 offer an additional benefit for the Maserati GT2 in terms of easier access to the seat, as well as bearing in mind the addition of the FIA-homologated roll-cage.

The type-approved seat designed in compliance with the highest racing standards offers perfect head protection and optimal lateral and longitudinal containment, complemented with a 6-point racing safety belt (FIA-homologated).

The layout of the adjustable racing pedal box, steering column and the commands have been designed for the driver to find an optimal driving position on track.

The steering wheel offers multiple functions, using the rotary selector to cycle through the various settings, including ABS, traction control, engine maps, and quick buttons to control the engine start, radio, pit operations, wiper, etc.

A specific cluster displays essential data for a clear and quick view of the car, engine, gearbox, tyres parameters and selected calibration maps, lap time and ideal lap time.

Commands are also available in the re-designed console placed at the driver’s right hand, with buttons for example to adjust brake balance or steering feeling.

The air conditioning system has been re-designed to focus on cooling/heating, with vents directed towards the driver.

An optional rear-view camera display is mounted in an efficient position, for an easy view of events behind the car.

Aerodynamics

The Maserati MC20 has been the ideal starting point for the engineers to define the perfect aerodynamic design of Maserati GT2. The improvements made for specific use on the track have affected many areas in the car:

The adjustable ride heights have been minimised in comparison with the road-approved MC20

The splitter has been extended in the front to maximise downforce and allow for precise handling

A permanent rear wing is mounted on two pylons on the rear frame. The adjustable position of the wing profile provides for many configurations to suit different tracks

A fully flat floor covers the underbody of the car, generating perfect airflow, not disturbed by the exhaust line

The rear diffuser is even more aggressive than the MC20’s, to further reduce drag and generate laminated airflow

All these modifications provide the Maserati GT2 with optimal aerodynamic characteristics and a major gain in performance on all track’ configurations, from high-speed straights to demanding curves requiring high downforce.

Cooling has also been developed with particular attention and according to a complete CFD approach:

Brake cooling with dedicated channels for front and rear brakes

Engine cooling with one central front main radiator and fan and two lateral coolers (Air Charge Air Coolers – ACAC)

Gearbox cooling with dedicated air/oil exchanger and separate air intake above the roof

Finally, the cabin is optimised for driver comfort during testing and racing with a specific NACA-profiled air intake for climate control and cabin cooling

Chassis and suspension

The Maserati GT2 benefits from the same ultra-light carbon-fibre chassis as the road-legal versions of the Maserati MC20 and MC20 Cielo, to guarantee extremely lightweight, uncompromising torsional rigidity and extraordinary handling on the track.

The aluminium front and rear subframe are optimised for track usage and to support the evolution of the components, aimed at the best racing level for vehicle dynamics.

A new suspension geometry has been developed for the Maserati GT2, created initially in the Maserati Innovation Lab simulator with the driver and hardware in the loop, then tested on various tracks. It

enhances the Maserati MC20’s already excellent handling in the most severe racing conditions, with no compromises on performance whatsoever. The double-wishbone layout has been confirmed, with UNIBAL joints for maximum rigidity.

The suspension springs, dampers and antiroll bars are all specific to the Maserati GT2 and can be fully adjusted and tuned up for every track environment. The entire chassis set-up was tuned up according to the specific racing tyres (slick and wet).

The steering system benefits from dedicated racing calibration, and the brake system is adapted to severe track usage with specific ventilated discs, callipers and pads, and an optimised cooling system. The specific carbon-fibre ducts have been designed to flow fresh air directly to the wheel hub area. The ABS system is also specific and is calibrated to various settings, offering the driver multiple possibilities to adapt to their driving preferences and to different tracks.

Tyre pressure monitoring is available (as an optional extra), for improved control of on-track conditions and to prevent unexpected loss of pressure.

Engine

The beating heart of the Maserati GT2 is directly derived from the engine in the MC20 super sports car. The Nettuno V6 required only a few updates to reach the targets set for the racing performance of the Maserati GT2. Designed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and engineered at the Engines hub in the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant, where it will also be produced, the GT2 engine benefits from technological revolution in the MC20 Nettuno engine, the Maserati Twin Combustion system.

The “Made in Modena” engine maintains the 90° V-shaped 6-cylinder twin-turbo layout, with 3.0 litres of displacement and dry sump, capable of delivering 621 hp (depending on BoP) at 7500 rpm and an outstanding 730 Nm of torque starting from 3000 rpm. The power-to-weight ratio is 207 hp/L. The compression ratio is 11:1; the stroke is 82 mm and the bore 88 mm.

The soul of this engine remains the innovative pre-chamber combustion system with twin spark plugs, a technology developed for Formula 1 and now available on the Maserati GT2. The system is based on three main components: the pre-chamber placed between the central spark and the traditional combustion chamber; the side spark plug, which acts as a support to ensure regular engine combustion when the latter is working in operating points where the use of the pre-chamber is not necessary; and the dual indirect and direct injection system to ensure the perfect mix of fuel and air.

Turbochargers and exhaust manifolds are modified for higher boost pressure and efficiency at peak power and lower back pressure due to the different exhaust system, to guarantee the same level of performance on all tracks all around the world.

A new exhaust line has been designed for racing requirements, along with specific air intakes and cooling layout to maximise the performance of all the systems. The exhaust line features centrally mounted twin tail pipes.

Engine calibration has been revised to offer the driver different maps (which can be selected via a dedicated rotary selector on the steering wheel) oriented to maximum performance and adapted to any racing track. Racing rules also require particular attention to calibrating the pit limiter and special race conditions such as safety car queuing, rolling starts, etc.

The huge power and torque specs of the Nettuno are transmitted to the tyres through a dedicated drivetrain, a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox (actuated with paddle shift), internally forced oil

lubricated and cooled via a dedicated oil/air heat exchanger. A racing clutch, a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential and specific half-shafts complete the purely rear-wheel driveline.

Maserati GT2 – Technical specifications and features

Vehicle

Single seater non-road-homologated race car

Homologated for GT2 class

Homologation base model: MC20

Dimensions

Length: 4,840 mm

Width: 2,030 mm (w/o rear mirrors)

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Dry weight: depending on BoP

Chassis

Ultra-light carbon-fibre central monocoque

FIA-homologated safety roll-cage (FIA Art. 277)

FIA-homologated FT3 120-litre fuel tank

Air jack system (4)

Brakes

Six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) aluminum monobloc racing brake callipers

Racing ventilated steel brake discs: 390 mm (front) and 355 mm (rear)

Brake-bias remote adjuster

Optimised brake cooling

Latest-generation adjustable racing ABS

Engine

Water-cooled V6 90° twin turbo engine (rear-mounted) based on MC20 Nettuno engine

Displacement: 2,992 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 mm x 82 mm

Power: depending on BoP* (463-kW/621-hp Nettuno base engine)

MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion)

Dry-sump lubrication with oil/water heat exchanger

Engine control unit (ECU): BOSCH MS 6.4 EVO

Maserati Corse traction control

Race exhaust system with twin tailpipes mounted centrally and catalytic converter

Drive train/transmission

6-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shift

Internal forced oil lubrification with oil/air heat exchanger

Racing clutch and limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential

Suspension

Front and rear axle with double wishbones

Front and rear adjustable anti-roll-bar blades (left & right)

Electric power steering

Wheel hubs with centre lock wheel nuts

Motorsport 2-way adjustable dampers front and rear

Wheel & tyres

Maserati Corse bespoke forged alloy rims with centre lock system fixation

Front axle:

Rims: 12.0J x 18”

Tyres: 325/660-18

Rear axle:

Rims: 13.0J x 18”

Tyres: 325/705-18

Bodywork

Centro Stile Maserati design

Lightweight full-composite bodywork with improved aerodynamics performance

Adjustable rear wing

Fully closed carbon-fibre underfloor

Integrated safety roof hatch (FIA Art. 277)

Quick-release bodywork removable design concept for optimised component replacement

Polycarbonate windscreen and side windows

Front LED headlamps with fixation predisposed for additional headlamps for night racing

FIA-approved rain lights

As-build bodywork finishing (unpainted)

Cockpit

Centro Stile Maserati design

Fixed racing bucket seat with 4-point mounting

Adjustable racing pedal box

Adjustable steering column

6-point racing safety harness

Safety nets (centre and driver’s side)

Air conditioning system

Carbon-fibre centre console switch panel with UV reactive labels for illumination at night

Carbon-fibre multifunction steering wheel with UV reactive labels for illumination at night

6.5” full-colour dashboard display with integrated data acquisition system

FIA-spec fire extinguisher system

Optional extras (further information and options will be supplied at a later stage)

Maserati Corse-specific “Blu Infinito” paintwork and livery

Passenger seat kit

Rear-view camera system

Telemetry system (LTE)

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Exhaust silencer kit

Ballast system

Sensor kit (bespoke installation)

BoP: Balance of Performance