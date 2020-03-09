Huawei Ads gives a big cut to developers

Huawei Ads, which competes with Google’s core business of advertising, is now available to developers of Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei says it helps developers across the world to obtain high-quality ad content, enriched user experience, quick implementation, and high-profit monetisation.

After running for three years in China, Huawei Ads has attracted a large number of global brands and performance-based advertisers. It was launched to markets outside China on 15 January.

Huawei provided the following information on benefits:

High revenue: Huawei Ads provides developers with high-quality ad resources, and high fill rates based on its close partnership with a large number of advertisers.

An attractive incentive policy: The platform offers an appealing revenue sharing policy in the industry, offering more revenue for developers, who will receive 90% of ad revenue in 2020 and 80% in 2021. After the incentive period, revenue sharing would return to 7:3, which means developers can get 70% of ad revenue. The sooner developers join, the more money they can earn.

Various innovative ad formats: Huawei Ads provides mainstream ad formats, including native ads, rewarded ads, and banner ads. The service also enables app installs from performance-based ads with just a single tap, ensuring that users can enjoy an uninterrupted app experience by not being redirected away from their apps.

Consistent visual experience across different devices: Developers can quickly integrate native dynamic templates, reducing ad development time. Intelligent matching guarantees consistent advertising experiences across devices and apps.

App developers with completed apps, who would like to be included on Huawei’s AppGallery platform, can visit https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/, or contact the Huawei SA Mobile Service team on developersa@huawei.com to find out how Huawei support can help onboard their apps.