Huawei Ads gives a big cut to developers
Huawei has announced a Huawei Ads recruitment program, inviting developers of Android apps to join and receive the benefits of 90% of ad payout.
Huawei Ads, which competes with Google’s core business of advertising, is now available to developers of Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei says it helps developers across the world to obtain high-quality ad content, enriched user experience, quick implementation, and high-profit monetisation.
After running for three years in China, Huawei Ads has attracted a large number of global brands and performance-based advertisers. It was launched to markets outside China on 15 January.
Huawei provided the following information on benefits:
High revenue: Huawei Ads provides developers with high-quality ad resources, and high fill rates based on its close partnership with a large number of advertisers.
An attractive incentive policy: The platform offers an appealing revenue sharing policy in the industry, offering more revenue for developers, who will receive 90% of ad revenue in 2020 and 80% in 2021. After the incentive period, revenue sharing would return to 7:3, which means developers can get 70% of ad revenue. The sooner developers join, the more money they can earn.
Various innovative ad formats: Huawei Ads provides mainstream ad formats, including native ads, rewarded ads, and banner ads. The service also enables app installs from performance-based ads with just a single tap, ensuring that users can enjoy an uninterrupted app experience by not being redirected away from their apps.
Consistent visual experience across different devices: Developers can quickly integrate native dynamic templates, reducing ad development time. Intelligent matching guarantees consistent advertising experiences across devices and apps.
App developers with completed apps, who would like to be included on Huawei’s AppGallery platform, can visit https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/, or contact the Huawei SA Mobile Service team on developersa@huawei.com to find out how Huawei support can help onboard their apps.
Garmin unveils new GPS for motorbikes
The new Garmin zūmo XT is a GPS that’s designed for motorcycles, showcasing an ultra-bright screen with rain resistance.
Garmin has announced the zūmo XT all-terrain GPS motorcycle navigator, which is designed to help riders navigate on and off the beaten path. The device features a glove-friendly touchscreen with an ultra-bright 5.5-inch display for use in direct sunlight. It also has passed military-grade 810G drop test standards.
“The zūmo XT is able to take on any type of adventure, regardless of the weather or rugged terrain, it’s ready to venture wherever the rider chooses,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With its new, larger display offering an impressive ultra-bright touchscreen, riders will have the advantage of easily seeing their screen even on bright sunny days. Visibility of the route ahead is further enhanced with a choice to mount zūmo XT in traditional landscape or portrait mode.”
The motorcycle GPS boasts an impressive feature set, starting with new Garmin Adventurous Routing options that find scenic routes. Adventure riders – seeking more than spoken turn-by-turn street directions from their zūmo navigators – can explore new places, thanks to preloaded topographic maps that show public land boundaries, and 4×4 roads.
Garmin Explore helps adventure-seekers plan trips and later access routes, tracks, and waypoints across the zūmo XT, a smartphone or a computer. In addition, riders can access Birdseye Satellite Imagery with direct-to-device downloads that do not require a subscription.
Sight-seeing is consolidated with the zūmo XT’s lineup of options that include the History database of notable sites, iOverlander points of interest, Ultimate Public Campgrounds, a U.S. National Parks directory, TripAdvisor traveller ratings and Foursquare content – offering millions of popular places to explore.
Storing or sharing adventures is possible with the new track recorder option built into the navigator. Users can wirelessly import their GPX files after pairing their phones to the zūmo XT using the free Garmin Drive app. Additionally, the Garmin Drive app will allow riders access to smart notifications, real-time fuel prices, and live traffic and weather.
Designed with built-in convenience, it offers a number of safety features, including Bluetooth hands-free calling, rider alerts for potential hazards, automatic incident notifications for family or loved ones in case an incident occurs.
The zūmo XT is expected to be available in March with a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/zūmo.
MTN offers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for R999 a month
The new foldable phone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip, is now available from MTN on contract, starting at R999 a month on a 36-month plan. That is similar to the pricing on top-of-the-range iPhones in South Africa. The 24-month plan will cost R1499 per month.
The Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices, is also available at MTN, starting from R649 per month for 36 months and R899 per month for 24 months on the Made For Me XS contract.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 range, unveiled on 11 February, introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, says MTN, “the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones easier and better – enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go, everywhere you go”.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including Z Flip flagships are available at MTN stores and online on the following deals:
|Deal
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Samsung Galaxy Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Made For Me XS36 Months contract
|R649
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R749
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R899
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R999
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off
|Made For Me XS24 Months contract
|R899
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R999
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R1199
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off + R500 Takealot Voucher
|R1499
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off
More price plans are available on www.mtn.co.za