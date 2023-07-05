Reno10 Pro+ 5G arrives in South Africa

Oppo has unveiled its newest smartphone model, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, in South Africa.

The company says it sets a new standard in portrait photography, with an ultra-clear portrait camera system comprising a telephoto portrait camera with large sensor. With more than 2.1- million portrait photos taken on Reno smartphones daily, it says, “Reno is truly the Portrait Expert in your pocket”, thanks to a 64MP Telephoto Portrait camera combined with the Portrait Expert Engine.

“We have worked to create the ultimate portrait shooting experience for our users, which comes down to capturing every bit of visual information and real, raw emotion to restore the moment as close as to what you see.” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations of Oppo South Africa. “No matter the lighting or how far one is, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is geared to always make the subject of the portrait the main character, even in a crowded environment. It’s the coup de grace that turns a portrait into a masterpiece.”

The telephoto portrait camera provides a 71mm equivalent focal length for professional-looking portrait images. Together with its large f/2.5 aperture, 25cm minimum focus distance, a large 1/2″ camera sensor, and the highest megapixels of any smartphone with a telephoto camera on the market, the camera creates an enhanced portrait shooting experience.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G camera is equipped with cutting-edge “prime floating OIS” for enhanced image stabilisation. Thanks to more pixels, the large sensor, 3-times optical zoom, and Oppo’s in-sensor zoom technology, the device offers ultra-clear 6x zoom with optical quality. Together, these features enable users to capture excellent close-up portrait shots.

Oppo provided the following information on the new device:



The Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the Reno series’s first high-spec screen, with a 1.5K resolution, a super high 94% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+, with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix certification, and ProXDR Smart Display Control, which uses a high-precision image recognition algorithm to automatically detect light sources based on RAW image data. ProXDR locally adjusts screen brightness up to eight times in select areas of the image (for example, boosting the brightness of the sky, streetlights in the city, or sunset over a hill), which provides a huge lift in dynamic range and brings you images with incredible expression right in the palm of your hand.

The fully upgraded 100W SUPERVOOC™ not only leads in speed but also durability and reliability. It is the fastest-charging phone on the market, charging 50% in 10 minutes and 100% in 27 minutes.

In addition, OPPO’s self-developed Dynamic Computing Engine ensures up to 48-month fluency, which means the Reno10 Pro+ will feel as smooth and fast as it did on the day of purchase, increasing the longevity of the device to an industry-leading standard.

Bringing all these features together in a smart and convenient interface is the updated ColorOS 13 on Reno10 Pro+ 5G, which can be seamlessly connected to multiple devices with ease, such as PCs or TVs using the Multi-Screen Connect feature. With the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, the Multi-Screen Connect has been updated to support the smart connection between Reno10 Pro+ 5G and OPPO Pad Air.

On top of this, the Reno10 series is the first OPPO smartphone series to support IR Remote Control for smart devices such as air conditioners, TVs, set-top boxes, and more, bringing more convenience and efficiency to everyday life through smart technology.

It’s not just about visuals: it’s also about touch and feel, so the Reno10 Pro+ 5G has an entire integrated experience that combines premium colour in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey, with a comfortable, sophisticated texture.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the most powerful OPPO Reno handset to date, boasting unprecedented Pro Power brought to you by a series of new technology innovations that make it easier for everyone to enjoy a pro-level user experience. It is a pro-grade powerhouse.

As with any standard Reno product, the Reno 10 Pro+5G comes with ENCO buds, OPPO care, charger, and cable in the box, and a limited launch offer where the user will receive an OPPO Pad Air to the value of R6,999.

In addition to at least two system upgrades and three years of maintenance, you can also enjoy benefits like points credits, IoT product bundles and discounts, and exclusive shopping services. The OPPO Reno Pro+5G will be available from early July with a special launch offer from R899 on a 24-month contract. In August the Reno10 will be available.

If you purchase a Reno10 Series, you could win a trip to France to see the Springboks in action.

Register your purchase on www.opporewards.co.za to enter that draw.