Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Always-connected LTE dashcam captures incidents whether motorists are at the wheel or away from their car.

The new Garmin Dash Cam Live, an always-connected1 LTE dashcam, offers drivers access to a live exterior view of their vehicle whether at the wheel or away from the car.

There is a catch, though: one has to purchase an LTE subscription, which allows motorists to use the Garmin Drive app to access an on-demand view of everything within sight of the Dash Cam Live. Drivers also receive theft alerts and other incident alerts, when parked and away from the vehicle. The camera records high-definition 1440p video with a 140-degree field of view, featuring Garmin Clarity HDR optics for crisp detail.

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, says: “Much like the popular doorbell security camera systems that give you a view around your front door, Garmin Dash Cam Live can serve as your eyewitness 24/7. You can feel secure whether you’re walking away from your truck at the stadium or leaving your convertible at the beach.”

Saved video clips are automatically stored for 24 hours in a secure, online Vault and can be accessed using the Garmin Drive smartphone app. The camera is always-on, meaning it automatically records and saves video of incidents, tagging time, date and location of saved video, using built-in GPS. When users are ready to access or share recorded video, the LTE connectivity means users are not dependent on Wi-Fi connectivity to share a video clip.

The premium feature set includes controlling the camera with voice. Through spoken commands, drivers can save video, stop/start recording, and take still pictures, while keeping their hands on the wheel. In-car alerts include forward collision, lane departure and speed camera notifications to increase situational awareness.

With a rugged design, Dash Cam Live is built to withstand harsh vehicle environments, including direct sunlight and hot car interior temperatures. It’s also ready to use out of the box, featuring an included microSD memory card.

For drivers to enjoy all the connected features of the LTE dash cam, they must purchase a monthly Vault subscription plan in the Garmin Drive app. The plans starts at €10.99/month and include the ability to extend the storage duration of video clips for up to 30 days.

The Garmin Dash Cam Live has a suggested South African retail price of R8,999. To learn more, visit garmin.com.