Stream of the Day
Kia brings touchscreen to compact sedan range
The new Kia Pegas sedan offers a large touchscreen panel, which features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and rear-view camera functionality.
The new Kia Pegas offers value-seekers a combination of technology and space to enable mobility and progress, says the car maker.
Measuring 4,300 mm long, the Pegas is one of the largest vehicles in the A/B-class, yet remains compact enough to thread through urban traffic. Kia says its long (2,570 mm) wheelbase means the Pegas offers ample cabin space for all passengers, front and rear, while its large 475-litreboot makes it one of the most versatile cars in its class.
The new Pegas is offered in five exterior colours: Clear White, Titanium Silver, Blue Stream, Marcato Red and Aurora Black Pearl. A wide, horizontal face gives the Pegas a sporty, solid appearance, and incorporates the brand’s tiger nose grille, common to all Kia vehicles. Smart chrome highlights and 14-inch alloy wheels on the higher specification imbue the sedan with an upmarket appearance despite its value-focused positioning.
Taking centre stage on the contemporary dashboard is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, a standard fitment throughout the range – alongside rear park-distance control sensor. The system includes Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It can be controlled via switches on the steering wheel. Electrically adjustable side mirrors and windows are included on the entire range.
The new Pegas is powered by the latest iteration of Kia’s 1.4-litre multi-point injection petrol engine, producing 69 kW at 6,000 r/min and maximum torque of 132 Nm at 4,000 r/min. The engine drives the front wheels and is available with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic.
Two trim levels will be available. Feature highlights on the entry-level LX derivative, to name but a few, include:
- 7.0-inch infotainment with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Remote central locking
- Rear-view camera with rear park distance control
- Air-conditioning
- Front and rear electric windows
- Electric mirrors
- 6 speakers
- Steering wheel remote controls
- 14-inch steel wheels
- Automatic headlamp activation
Building on the comprehensive features tally, EX models add:
- Leather steering wheel
- Faux-leather seat trim
- Front fog lights
- Driver’s seat height adjuster
- Cruise control
- Chrome-coated door handles
- 14-inch alloy wheels
- Side repeater lamps
Safety features include:
- ABS with EBD
- Disc brakes all-round
- Dual front airbags
- ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points
“With great connectivity features and comprehensive safety specification, the Pegas ticks all the boxes while offering maximum value,” says Gary Scott, CEO of Kia South Africa. “There’s lots of life in the compact sedan market and the Pegas is poised to draw young families and first-time buyers to the Kia brand.”
|Model
|Recommended Retail Price incl. VAT
|Pegas 1.4 LX Manual
|R225,995
|Pegas 1.4 EX Manual
|R236,995
|Pegas 1.4 EX Auto
|R251,995
All Pegas models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre, 5-year warranty (inclusive of Roadside Assistance), as well as a prepaid 4-year / 60,000 km service plan. It’s on sale now in South Africa.
Trending
-
Product of the Day1 week ago
Naspers invests R42-m in public transport
-
Product of the Day1 week ago
Opera launches Hype in SA
-
People 'n' Privacy1 week ago
POPI is NOT coming to get you
-
People 'n' Issues1 week ago
Loyalty points get tax break
-
Stream of the Day1 week ago
E3: What to expect from Ubisoft Forward
-
Cybersecurity6 days ago
Biometrics set to replace passwords
-
Stream of the Day1 week ago
Square Enix summer showcase comes to E3
-
AppDate3 days ago
AppDate: Kaspersky teaches kids digital ethics