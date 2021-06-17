Kia brings touchscreen to compact sedan range

The new Kia Pegas offers value-seekers a combination of technology and space to enable mobility and progress, says the car maker.

Measuring 4,300 mm long, the Pegas is one of the largest vehicles in the A/B-class, yet remains compact enough to thread through urban traffic. Kia says its long (2,570 mm) wheelbase means the Pegas offers ample cabin space for all passengers, front and rear, while its large 475-litreboot makes it one of the most versatile cars in its class.

The new Pegas is offered in five exterior colours: Clear White, Titanium Silver, Blue Stream, Marcato Red and Aurora Black Pearl. A wide, horizontal face gives the Pegas a sporty, solid appearance, and incorporates the brand’s tiger nose grille, common to all Kia vehicles. Smart chrome highlights and 14-inch alloy wheels on the higher specification imbue the sedan with an upmarket appearance despite its value-focused positioning.

Taking centre stage on the contemporary dashboard is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, a standard fitment throughout the range – alongside rear park-distance control sensor. The system includes Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It can be controlled via switches on the steering wheel. Electrically adjustable side mirrors and windows are included on the entire range.

The new Pegas is powered by the latest iteration of Kia’s 1.4-litre multi-point injection petrol engine, producing 69 kW at 6,000 r/min and maximum torque of 132 Nm at 4,000 r/min. The engine drives the front wheels and is available with a choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic.

Two trim levels will be available. Feature highlights on the entry-level LX derivative, to name but a few, include:

7.0-inch infotainment with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Remote central locking

Rear-view camera with rear park distance control

Air-conditioning

Front and rear electric windows

Electric mirrors

6 speakers

Steering wheel remote controls

14-inch steel wheels

Automatic headlamp activation

Building on the comprehensive features tally, EX models add:

Leather steering wheel

Faux-leather seat trim

Front fog lights

Driver’s seat height adjuster

Cruise control

Chrome-coated door handles

14-inch alloy wheels

Side repeater lamps

Safety features include:

ABS with EBD

Disc brakes all-round

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points

“With great connectivity features and comprehensive safety specification, the Pegas ticks all the boxes while offering maximum value,” says Gary Scott, CEO of Kia South Africa. “There’s lots of life in the compact sedan market and the Pegas is poised to draw young families and first-time buyers to the Kia brand.”

Model Recommended Retail Price incl. VAT Pegas 1.4 LX Manual R225,995 Pegas 1.4 EX Manual R236,995 Pegas 1.4 EX Auto R251,995

All Pegas models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre, 5-year warranty (inclusive of Roadside Assistance), as well as a prepaid 4-year / 60,000 km service plan. It’s on sale now in South Africa.