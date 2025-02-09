‘Game of Thrones’ inspires dragon egg game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘The Dragon Egg Hunt’ spin-off from ‘Legends’, players search for dragon eggs in an interactive virtual world that uses the Google Maps platform.

In The Dragon Egg Hunt, one can participate in a global treasure hunt using a custom Google Maps experience to find virtual dragon eggs in key locations around the world.

The interactive game is hosted by Zynga’s puzzle roleplaying Game of Thrones: Legends.

Once participants enter the experience, they are placed in an immersive map scene where a Game of Thrones: Legends character will greet them and share the first clue in their quest.

Players can then navigate across a 2D map, inspired by the Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe-winning Game of Thrones series’ opening credits, to their desired location.

Through the map experience, one can uncover clues and transport from location to location using Google’s photo-realistic 3D Tiles. Once arriving, one can search for the hidden dragon eggs and can discover in-game rewards along the way. Participants can work collectively to unlock milestone rewards across all users as they continue their global hunt.

“At Zynga, we take pride in our company’s history of creativity and innovation and are excited to be the first gaming partner to utilise Google Maps Platform’s highly technical and beautiful 3D Tiles for this one-of-a-kind fan experience,” said Yaron Leyvand, executive VP of Zynga Mobile Games.

“Our Game of Thrones: Legends players can now immerse themselves further into the Westeros universe in-game and explore the world with Google Maps, blending their worlds through this incredible global treasure hunt.”

Developed for Zynga by Modern English Digital, this is first time a game developer is using Google’s photo-realistic 3D Tiles. 3D Tiles contain Google’s 3D geospatial information allowing developers to build 3D perspective views, just as they can with Google Earth.

Using the 3D Titles, developers can also showcase a location for storytelling allowing the sweepstakes to merge the Game of Thrones universe with the experience’s real-world locations.

How to start the Dragon Egg Sweepstakes:

Enter the Dragon Egg Hunt Sweepstakes experience and begin the hunt for eggs at www.jointhedragonegghunt.com. Like and comment on an official sweepstakes social post to indicate how many eggs you located. Follow Game of Thrones: Legends on Instagram and/or Facebook. Download and play Game of Thrones: Legends on iOS or Android to use winnings and continue a quest for the Iron Throne.

Participants can join the hunt through the conclusion of the sweepstakes on 24 February 2025, at 11:59 pm EST. Winners will be selected at random. Evidence that they participated in the map experience and the Game of Thrones: Legends game will be required. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, WB Games.

In Game of Thrones: Legends, players build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe. Players can tackle their quest in story mode or engage in Raids, playing against each other as they level up their roster of champions. The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO.