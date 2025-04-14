The wheels future is now

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Omoda C9 is the latest contender in the competitive compact SUV segment, and it is here to make a statement, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Omoda C9 has bold styling, a tech-loaded interior, and a peppy drive. Forget preconceived notions about the run-of-the-mill family hauler, the C9 has swagger, tech that made my head spin (in a good way), and a surprising level of luxurious comfort.

The C9 looks like it means business, but in a chic, almost futuristic way. The sharp lines, the sloping roofline that hints at a coupe silhouette, and those snazzy pop-out door handles all contribute to a design that turns heads. The front grille, with its diamond pattern, is distinctive, and the LED lighting signature is undeniably modern.

It is the kind of car that makes one do a double-take in the parking lot – is that a high-end European SUV? Nope, it is the Omoda C9.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Stepping inside, I was greeted by a cabin that felt premium. Soft-touch materials abound, and the overall design is clean and sophisticated. The dual 12.3-inch screens dominating the dashboard are the stars of the show, easily integrating the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system. It is a very tech-forward environment, but thankfully, it does not feel overwhelming.

The seats are incredibly comfortable, offering electric adjustment, heating, and even ventilation – a real treat on a sweltering afternoon. Rear passengers are also well catered for, with generous legroom and their own climate control. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with light, creating an airy and spacious feel.

Beyond the impressive dual screens, tech includes wireless charging, a premium Sony sound system that made my favourite tunes sound epic, and a suite of safety features, like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection. While some might find the safety alerts a tad enthusiastic at times, it is all in the name of safety.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

But the real fun began when I delved into the infotainment system. It is generally intuitive, although navigating through all the menus can take a little getting used to. Thankfully, there are some physical buttons for essential functions like climate control, which is always a welcome touch. And this brings me to the crucial comparison for all smartphone aficionados: Apple CarPlay versus Android Auto on the Omoda C9.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrate seamlessly with the C9’s infotainment system, offering a familiar and user-friendly way to access the phone’s features on the go. Connecting is often wireless, which keeps the dashboard clutter-free.

Apple CarPlay presents a clean and straightforward interface. If you are deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, you will feel right at home. It prioritises essential driving apps like Maps, Music, Phone, and Messages. Siri integration allows for hands-free control, which is excellent for keeping eyes on the road while navigating or making calls. The visual presentation is polished and consistent with the iOS experience.

Android Auto, on the other hand, offers a more customisable experience. Its interface is also intuitive and focuses on core driving needs. Google Assistant is a powerful tool for voice commands, providing seamless access to navigation via Google Maps or Waze, favourite music apps, and communication tools. Android Auto often integrates more deeply with Google services, which can be a plus for Android users.

The key differences in the Omoda C9 experience on the two systems are subtle but worth noting:

Visual integration: Both look good on the C9’s wide screen, but some might find that CarPlay’s layout utilises the available space slightly more efficiently in certain apps.

Voice assistant preference: If you are a die-hard Siri user, CarPlay will be your preference, and the same goes for Google Assistant fans opting for Android Auto.

If you are a die-hard Siri user, CarPlay will be your preference, and the same goes for Google Assistant fans opting for Android Auto. App ecosystem: While most essential apps are available on both platforms, there can be occasional differences in third-party app availability.

Customisation: Android Auto generally offers more customisation options for the interface and how information is displayed.

Ultimately, the choice between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Omoda C9 comes down to personal preference and your existing smartphone ecosystem. Both offer a significant upgrade over the native infotainment system for accessing your favourite apps and staying connected safely while driving.

Pricing for the Omoda C9 starts at R785,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.