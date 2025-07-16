Wheels of the Week: A lion among the pigeons

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When the Jaecoo J7 rolled into my driveway, it looked ready to conquer the urban jungle and maybe even chase off the occasional lion, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jaecoo J7 is a mid‑size SUV with more tech and swagger than a diva. The J7 is a design statement. Its “floating roof”, flared arches and diamond‑cut wheels come together in an imposing yet refined look. I must admit, those pop‑out door handles felt like something from a sci‑fi film: dramatic, clever, and sure to attract attention.

A large 14.8‑inch portrait touchscreen dominates the centre, flanked by a digital driver display and heads‑up display. Ambient lighting, acoustic (double‑glazed) glass, and ventilated, faux‑leather seats all serve to elevate the experience.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The interior is brimming with gadgetry: wireless chargers (one even cooled), surround‑view cameras, voice control, even a refrigerated compartment under the armrest. Connecting wirelessly to Android Auto was effortless. The portrait screen is crisp and following Google Maps was simple when I needed navigation to a destination.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Underneath its stylish exterior, the Jaecoo J7 offers a driving experience that genuinely surprises. The engine, a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol unit, delivers a respectable 145 kW and 290 Nm of torque. This power is channelled through a smooth seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, providing brisk acceleration and effortless cruising.

Ride and handling are comfortable. On 19‑inch alloys the suspension can firm up over poor surfaces, but overall, the cabin remains quiet and composed.

This lion is thirstier than pigeons at a water fountain. Fuel consumption averages at 8,1 litres per 100 km in normal use.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Cargo capacity is more than ample. There is enough space for luggage, camping gear and even the kitchen sink. The cabin seats five adults comfortably, though taller passengers might find rear legroom a tad tight. Heated and ventilated seats, heated steering‑wheel rim and a panoramic sunroof combine for a luxurious feel. Having electric adjustable seats for the driver and front passenger makes the J7 even more desirable.

Safety features feel abundant: eight airbags, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise, lane‑keep assist, autonomous braking, blind‑spot monitoring and a head‑up display.

The Jaecoo J7 makes a bold statement: a tech‑filled, comfort‑centric SUV that delivers premium flair at a mid‑market price.

Pricing for the Jaecoo J7 starts at R519,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.