Fractured Online’s closed beta – now available

Gamigo and Dynamight Studios are pleased to announce the closed beta for Fractured Online is now available.

The closed beta phase of Fractured Online welcomes players, both new and old, to explore the new continent of Aerhen, where Humans largely preside and unique biomes will push players’ survival instincts to the max. The mountains are cold and unforgiving; the volcanic region is hot and oppressive; sudden torrential downpours plague the steppe biome. The only redeeming quality is the tundra region as it has fewer weather anomalies. Unfortunately, there are plenty of creatures to worry about. Jotunns, Mammoths, Arctic Wolves, and various Elementals are just some of the ferocious fauna players will come across when they visit this new land.

In addition to exploring a new region filled with obstacles to overcome, players will be able to take part in several events across multiple channels – including social media, Discord, and in-game – during their time with the closed beta. More details on these events will be revealed soon.

“Today marks a very important time in Fractured Online’s history,” says Jacopo Gallelli, Co-Founder and CEO at Dynamight Studios. “As of this moment, anyone can jump into the game at any time to begin their quest for knowledge and overcome threats through their own skill and cleverness, not equipment or level. Venture into legendary travels as a solitary hero or start a settlement with your guild and grow into the next empire. Take part in a robust player-driven economy, craft items for personal use or for trade, and fight off various monsters or other players in PvE/PvP combat. What players do in game is completely up to them as they can either live an honest life as a shepherd, farmer, or crafter, or choose a more violent path of hunting and scavenging.”

Players interested in participating in the closed beta of Fractured Online can purchase a discounted copy of the game via the official Glyph store at https://fracturedonline.com/store/#pack. Not only will players gain access to its closed beta, but they’ll also receive unique in-game items, credits and other limited content.