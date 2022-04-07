Doritos sponsors Comic Con esports tournament

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Doritos and Comic Con Africa have joined forces to create the Doritos Crunch Cup series of tournaments.

As Doritos’ debut in the gaming and esports space in South Africa – the Doritos Crunch Cup, powered by Comic Con Africa, launches with a Fortnite tournament boasting a R45 000 prize pool up for grabs for participants, as well as weekly watch and win prizes for spectators.

Tournament #1 – Solo with R10 000 cash prize pool

Tournament #2 – Duos with R15 000 cash prize pool

Tournament #3 – Trios with R20 000 cash prize pool

Comic Con Africa’s show director, Carla Massmann, says “With Doritos already holding such an ingrained place in pop-culture and gaming culture, Comic Con Africa is proud to power the Doritos Crunch Cup. This is something that our gaming community will really appreciate. Comic Con Africa is home to some of the largest esports and gaming festivities in the country, and welcoming Doritos into that ecosystem is thrilling.”

Doritos has been in the South African market for 20 years now, and this partnership with Comic Con Africa will further highlight the brand as a snack of choice for gamers, as enjoyed by their counterparts across the world.

Maxwell Kungwimba, senior brand manager for Doritos SA, says “Doritos exists to Ignite Bold Self Expression because we believe the Boldest thing you can be is Yourself. Doritos is a brand for anyone who has boldness within them. Doritos encourages people to feel and live boldly — to shake off the fear of judgment and to be themselves in all of their awesome, ever-changing glory – a purpose that resonates with our consumers across the world.”

Registration for the inaugural Doritos Crunch Cup Fortnite Tournament open on Monday, 11 April 2022 and players wanting to participate can pre-register here: https://bit.ly/DCC_Pre-Reg.

The Doritos Crunch Cup will feature three tournaments, all hosted online. Daily updates on qualifiers will be provided on Comic Con Africa’s social channels, with the semi-finals and finals of each tournament being broadcasted LIVE to Comic Con Africa’s Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/comicconafricaofficial

The schedules for the tournaments are as follows:

Solo Tournament – R10 000 cash prize pool

Monday 2 May: Solo Qualifier 1

Tuesday 3 May: Solo Qualifier 2

Wednesday 4 May: Solo Qualifier 3

Thursday 5 May: Solo Qualifier 4

Friday 6 May: Solo Semi Finals 1 – Live broadcast on Comic Con Africa Twitch channel from 5pm

Saturday 7 May: Solo Semi Finals 2 – Live broadcast on Comic Con Africa Twitch channel from 5pm

Sunday 8 May: Solo Grand Finals – Live broadcast on Comic Con Africa Twitch channel from 3pm

Duos Tournament – R15 000 cash prize pool

Monday 9 May: Duo Qualifier 1

Tuesday 10 May: Duo Qualifier 2

Wednesday 11 May: Duo Qualifier 3

Thursday 12 May: Duo Qualifier 4

Friday 13 May: Duo Semi Finals 1 – Live broadcast on Comic Con Africa Twitch channel from 5pm

Saturday 14 May: Duo Semi Finals 2 – Live broadcast on Comic Con Africa Twitch channel from 5pm

Sunday 15 May: Duo Grand Finals – Live broadcast on Comic Con Africa Twitch channel from 3pm

Trios Tournament – R20 000 cash prize pool