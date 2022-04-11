Back 4 Blood – Tunnels of Terror DLC coming soon

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A new trailer was revealed for Back 4 Blood’s first major downloadable content (DLC) – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror – which is set to release on 12 April.

The trailer introduces two new playable Cleaners debuting in this expansion – Sharice, an axe-wielding firefighter known for her defensive prowess, and Heng, a tough as nails, no-nonsense restaurateur skilled at slaying Ridden with his knife. The video provides a detailed look at the new Ridden Hives PvE cooperative activity, where teams of up to four players can explore the cavernous depths of seven Ridden infested areas full of labyrinthine tunnels below Evansburgh. To earn, players must outmanoeuvre the new Warped Ridden, including the landmine-setting Urchins, horrifying Shredders, and damage-dealing Rippers. These Ridden variations are also playable in PvP Swarm mode and can be earned, along with the new Cleaners, for use in PvP matches.

Additionally, the Tunnels of Terror expansion will include seven new legendary weapons, eight exclusive character skins, 12 new weapon skins, new cards, and more. The expansion will also coincide with the release of the No Hope difficulty, a free update for all Back 4 Blood owners adding an extra level of challenge for elite players.

All playable content included in the expansion will be accessible by all players in a party as long as one player in that party has purchased the expansion.

For more information, visit Back4Blood.com.