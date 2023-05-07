‘Fall of Porcupine’ coming to PC and consoles

Nurse your wholesome game craving as this story of perseverance, discovery, and love becomes available next month.

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Critical Rabbit, previously named Butspech.Games, have announced that the cozy 2D-adventure title Fall of Porcupine launches on 15 June, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

For immediate feel-good fun, play the Fall of Porcupine demo, The Last Days of Summer as part of Steam’s LudoNarraCon event until 8 May. Hosted by publisher Fellow Traveller, LudoNarraCon is a digital festival celebrating the who’s who in narrative games. Among hundreds of submissions for this exclusive event, Assemble Entertainment’s Fall of Porcupine, Lacuna, and Roadwarden was selected to be showcased in the event. Along with the Last Days of Summer demo, discover many more free and exclusive demos, livestreams, and fireside chats with industry leaders, and take advantage of discounted games during this event.

It’s been quite the winter for the town of Porcupine. The many, many feet of snow left its residents confined to their fireplaces and coziest blankets as they enjoyed the holiday season with friends and family. But the time for hibernation is over for Porcupine’s residents, as there is a big day on the horizon! Join the newest resident of Porcupine, Finley, as he seeks to find his way through an ever-changing and emotional new chapter of his life.

Stepping into the town of Porcupine for the first time, players will take to the worn and well-loved scrubs of Dr. Finley, the newest fledgling medical practitioner to step through the doors of the Porcupine hospital. At first glance, the town and its people hold up to its quiet, small-town vibe. But as you experience the heart-tugging story of Fall of Porcupine unfolds, you’ll see that not everything is as it seems. Not everyone is honest with themselves and others, the healthcare industry is not as illustrious as it seemed in medical school, and the work/life balance Finley strives toward might be harder to achieve than he could have ever imagined.

Key Features of Fall of Porcupine: