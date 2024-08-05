Fortinet brings cloud security edge to SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new Point of Presence for the global cybsersecurity firm brings an onramp to its cloud-based security architecture to Isando, near OR Tambo airport.

Global cybersecurity leader Fortinet has announced a new dedicated point-of-presence (PoP) for its cloud-based security architecture, Fortinet Unified SASE.

Secure access service edge (SASE) is a cloud-based security architecture that combines network connectivity and security functions into a single service that can be scaled up or down as needed.

The PoP has been implemented in Isando, near Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport. it is intended to expand the reach and availability of Fortinet Unified SASE for customers across South Africa and Southern African countries.

Fortinet says the increase in remote working and hybrid workforces following the pandemic has created a massive demand for this technology. According to recent research, 54% of the South African workforce is now either hybrid or fully remote. This significantly expands an organisation’s attack surface and further complicates enterprise security. To address this, South African businesses are increasingly adding cloud-delivered services to securely connect hybrid employees.

Fortinet Unified SASE ensures secure access for remote workers, safeguarding applications and data on any cloud.

The solution offers a high-performance and scalable cloud network with best-in-class AI-powered security, unified management, and end-to-end digital experience monitoring. By integrating with SD-WAN and a cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE), Fortinet Unified SASE also delivers networking and security to the network edge and microbranches, ensuring secure access to web, corporate, and SaaS applications. This provides high ROI through consolidation, a Unified security posture from branch offices to the remote worker in the field, and an improved digital user experience.

In Q4 2023, Fortinet partnered with both Google Cloud and Digital Realty to accelerate the expansion of Fortinet Unified SASE globally, and has already surpassed over 140 locations worldwide.

Doros Hadjizenonos, Fortinet regional director for Southern Africa, says: “Fortinet’s investment in South Africa through this latest launch signifies our dedication to enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity landscape. With the proliferation of remote and hybrid work, the demand for cloud-delivered security that transcends traditional network boundaries has become paramount.

“Fortinet’s strengthened presence with the addition of this new POP will enable us to meet this growing market opportunity and address the critical security challenges faced by our customers in today’s digital landscape.”