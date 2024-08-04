Elastic HeyDudes become one with wearer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The slip-on loafer’s Flex and Fold technology provide a stretchy and comfortable fit. JASON BANNIER goes for a walk.

What are they?

The HeyDude Wally shoes feature a lightweight and durable EVA compound in their sole, using the brand’s patented Flex and Fold technology. This innovation makes them stretchy and supportive, allowing them to be rolled up and then snap back to their original form. The memory-foam insoles offer exceptional comfort, making the shoes feel like an extension of the wearer.

They have a somewhat strange appearance, but the fit they provide makes up for it. I tested a grey Stretch Mesh pair, and found the footbeds offer good arch support. This is enhanced by the 5mm outsole that delivered a pleasant long-distance walking experience. My flat feet did not experience discomfort. The removable soles accommodate orthotics or insoles and, despite their mesh look, the shoes are fully enclosed, breathable, and kept me warm during the chilly Johannesburg winter.

The laces are designed for convenience, allowing the shoes to be worn without tying for a quick slip-on experience. While wearing them untied offers a looser fit, wrapping the laces together provides a more secure fit, especially for brisk walking. They remained comfortable and cool during my gym workout. While suitable for short runs, they are not ideal for long distances, where a dedicated pair of running shoes would be better.

Why does it matter?

The more unconventional a shoe looks, the more comfortable it tends to be—at least with HeyDude shoes. Their Flex and Fold technology and memory-foam insoles create a design that is elastic and firm, providing a comfortable fit.

Crocs, known for their own strange appearance, acquired HeyDude in 2022.

“We believe HeyDude’s casual, comfortable, and lightweight products are aligned to long-term consumer trends and are a perfect fit for Crocs,” said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs.

An alternative to the Men’s Wally is available: the Women’s Wendy. Slides, and a kids’ collection, featuring variants similar to the Wally and Wendy, are offered. The range includes caps, t-shirts, and hoodies.

How much do they cost?

The specific model reviewed, the Men’s Wally Stretch Mesh in Grey, is priced at R999. HeyDude offers free shipping or orders over R1,000. For those below, the delivery fee is R95.

What are the biggest negatives?

Somewhat strange looking.

Slightly expensive.

Not suitable for running.

What are the biggest positives?

Elastic design makes them very comfortable.

Removable soles.

Quick to put on.

* Visit the website here .