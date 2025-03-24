BT debuts Global Fabric Internet

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new network-as-a-service aims to enhances flexibility, visibility, and performance for enterprise connectivity.

BT has launched a new network-as-a-service (NaaS) designed to enhance flexibility, visibility, and performance in enterprise connectivity. Global Fabric Internet is now live, with more services and features planned for the coming months.

Through the platform’s web portal, customers can view connectivity to their apps, network health, events and alerts. It allows users change their connectivity, by scaling up and down bandwidth and provisioning new connections.

BT says this offers customers unprecedented flexibility to achieve the best network performance and accelerate their digital business outcomes.

Global Fabric Internet’s new hardware and digital orchestration layer are available on the same physical port as other connectivity services that BT will launch over the coming year. This enables customers to future-proof their connectivity, says BT, enabling them to switch between different services with the click of a button and scale up or down.

BT is adding more customers, scale and features to the platform, such as intent-based routing, building up to the launch of IP VPN and Ethernet connectivity services. These will be offered together with a choice of solutions such as DDoS cyber-security and SD-WAN.

Global Fabric enables businesses to connect with customers and suppliers across their digital value chain. It provides connectivity for people, devices, and AI to access applications and data across multiple clouds.

“The disruption and evolution of enterprise IT doesn’t stop with digital transformation,” says James Eibisch, research director of IDC European enterprise communications services. “The profound growth of AI and the unpredictability of today’s geopolitics create uncertainty about how companies should plan and adapt for the future.

“To cope with this uncertainty, they need flexibility above all, and a platform approach to delivering connectivity and services provides that. BT Global Fabric helps businesses access technology and services in a secure and sovereign manner, wherever it is located and whenever it is needed.”

Bas Burger, CEO of BT business, says: “Today marks the start of a new era of international business connectivity. Customers are now joining us on a journey to combine the full power of cloud and networks to drive adoption of digital services, such as AI. For BT, it marks a milestone in the delivery of our strategy for customers – to provide rock solid foundations for their digital business plans.”

Global Business Internet

Global Fabric Internet is available in increments of 1 Mbps up to 100 Gbps, burstable, and will provide greater geographical coverage than BT’s previous internet services.

The service will be offered with four access points as standard, providing the diversity that underpins Global Fabric’s resilience. It will be connected to two separate point of presences within each major business district (metro area) to ensure resilience should an individual location fail.

Over the following year, BT will also offer Layer 2 Ethernet and IP VPN connectivity services, and direct peering with SaaS, SASE and Internet exchanges (IXPs).