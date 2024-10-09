Ford stakes out new Territory

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Trend variant of the mid-sized SUV strikes an even balance across numerous elements, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Going by sales figures in both the new and used car markets, one would think the market is dominated by sports utility vehicles, or SUVs. The truth is, there are more SUV models and variants than there were total car lines not too long ago. Last year, half the passenger car market was made up of SUVs, far outpacing hatchbacks, which made up just over a third.

This boom has pushed car manufacturers to fill their line-ups with models targeting niche segments, while ensuring that each SUV is packed with more technology and comfort than the last.

The Ford Territory, specifically the Trend variant, has found a solid footing thanks to one word: balance. In short, it offers a well-weighted balance between price, features, and tech offerings for a highly discerning niche.

At around R646,000, the Trend takes its place as a mid-range offering in the lineup, halfway between the lower-end Ambiente (R590,000) and the top-end Titanium (R721,000). The Territory series, in turn, fits in between the higher-end luxury Everest and the lower-end Puma “small city SUV”. That further emphasises the extent to which the Territory Trend is almost a fulcrum on which the rest of the SUV range balances.

However, it’s far from being a middle-of-the-road SUV. From the moment one fires it up, the balance of tech and convenience is apparent.

A seven-inch TFT cluster with primary analogue gauges serves the driver, while a12.3-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, running Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system. It’s responsive and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, providing seamless integration with smartphones.

One can then access navigation, music and messaging without lifting a finger off the steering wheel, thanks to enhanced voice recognition capabilities that better understand natural speech patterns – and without cables getting in the way. That’s my kind of balance.

While the infotainment system may be the tech heart of the Territory, the cabin includes wireless charging and dual-zone electronic climate control, gearing up neatly to the family market – and especially for those constantly on the move.

Add the FordPass app on one’s phone and an embedded modem called FordPass Connect on the vehicle, and one can communicate with the vehicle remotely. This means access to vehicle health alerts that pre-empt service needs, vehicle status info like fuel level and odometer, and a vehicle locator that can be useful for shared cars or large parking lots.

Since it acts like a Wi-Fi hotspot, capable of connecting up to 10 devices, it also makes the Territory a rolling office for working remotely. Or is that too much work-life balance?

Safety features include Electronic Stability Control, Hill Launch Assist, and Traction Control, along with six airbags. These strike a further balance: between affordable basic essentials, and the high cost of advanced driver-assist features available on the Titanium variant.

An unusual aspect of its balance is the double-deck console design, which offers multiple storage solutions, practical for storing anything from small gadgets to larger bags – including a dedicated space for handbags.

Like the rest of the Territory range, the Trend is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It delivers 138 kW and 318 Nm of torque, providing a balance between the power needed for both city driving and highway cruising

Even in a crowded SUV market, the Territory’s emphasis on tech and smart features offer a connected and comfortable ride without breaking the bank. It’s equipped to balance daily commutes with family road trips, providing a solid all-round package of performance, tech, and style.

Did I mention it’s a well-balanced option?

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

