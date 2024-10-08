Peugeot completes EV lineup

The auto maker says the launch of the E-408 last week marked the latest step in its ambition to become a mainstream EV leader.

Peugeot has completed its EV line-up with a fully electric version of the Peugeot 408, following the launch of a plug-in hybrid version in 2022.

The launch of the E-408, says Peugeot, marks the latest step in its ambition to become a mainstream EV leader. The E-408 will be built at the Mulhouse plant in France and will be warranted for up to 8 years or 160,000 km, the longest of any European brand.

Stellantis provided the following information on the Peugeot E-408:

The new Peugeot E-408 combines the unexpected allure of a fastback silhouette with zero emission efficiency, the thrill of a powerful 157 kW/210 hp motor, and the pleasure of the Peugeot electric driving experience, with up to 453 km range. When it comes to recharging, the process is made simple with the integrated trip planner. Peugeot also offers total peace of mind to its customers by providing the Peugeot E-408 with 8 years/160,000 km warranty through its Allure Care programme.

The two electrified powertrains, Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 and Plug-in Hybrid 225 e-EAT8, marked a first step in electrification for the 408. Earlier this year, the 48V Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 joined the 408 line-up. The new Peugeot E-408 takes this electric strategy to the next level with a zero-emission powertrain of 157 kW/210 hp paired with a 58,2 kWh (usable) NMC battery.

Dynamic fastback design

The innovative and unexpected fastback design perfectly matches the modernity of the new Peugeot E-408. A platform that allows for total electrification without compromising on style, dynamism, or interior comfort.

With an overall length of 4.69m and a width of 1.85m (with the mirrors folded), the Peugeot E-408 uses the multi-energy E-EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform), notable for its wheelbase length of 2.79 m. This generous dimension allows the battery to be installed in the car’s underbody, under the floor between the wheels, thus preserving the cabin space and lowering the Peugeot E-408’s centre of gravity for dynamic road behaviour where pleasure drives progress.

This architecture combines the dynamic elegance of a fastback, road behaviour worthy of the best saloons, and a slightly elevated driving position that enhances daily enjoyment, safety, and comfort.

A feline posture

With its wide tracks – 1.59 m at the front and 1.60 m at the rear – the Peugeot E-408 is firmly anchored to the road. Despite being elevated, this model offers a sleek and sporty profile thanks to a limited height of 1.49 m, which improves aerodynamics.

The feline character of the Peugeot E-408 is highlighted by the unique and sharp treatment of the body surfaces, particularly noticeable towards the rear – with the ‘cat’s ears’, the boot lid, and the shape of the wings, creating sharp facets designed to play with the light.

Side body and wheel arch protections extend into a robust black rear bumper, which, by cutting the body colour diagonally, accentuates the rear’s dynamism. The large 19-inch Graphite wheels with innovative design receive 225-50R19 tyres with very low rolling resistance (A+ class).

A modern identity

The body-colour treatment of the Peugeot E-408’s grille “dematerialises” it by blending it into the bumper’s overall shape – a sign of a generational change and the electrification era of the Peugeot range.

The brand’s identity is more visible than ever through the sophisticated work on lighting. At the front, the LED technology allows for very thin – and very effective – headlights that form the Peugeot E-408’s look: a resolutely Peugeot look. The light signature extends downward with two LED strips in the shape of fangs plunging into the bumper. At the rear, Peugeot’s identity takes the form of the iconic three LED claws, inclined for even more dynamism.

Five colours are available for the new PeugeotE-408: Okenite White, Obsession Blue, Selenium Grey, Elixir Red and Perla Nera Black.

A unique driving experience

The Peugeot i-Cockpit offers exceptional ergonomics. The compact steering wheel enhances driving pleasure by allowing unique agility and precision of movement. Positioned at eye level just above the steering wheel, the digital cluster includes a fully customisable and configurable 10-inch 3D digital panel.

More than ever, driving pleasure is embedded in the new Peugeot E-408’s genes, with exemplary road handling, high-end ride comfort, and perfect manoeuvrability in the city, enabled by a curb-to-curb turning radius of 11.18 m. To improve vibrational comfort, the body rigidity is optimised by bonding structural elements.

The new Peugeot E-408 features a synchronous electric motor with permanent magnets developing 157 kW (210 hp) and a generous torque of 345 Nm. This motor is produced in France, in Trémery, by the Stellantis-Nidec joint venture. The reducer it is associated with is manufactured by Stellantis in Valenciennes (France).

i-Cockpit with countless connected services

The 10-inch high-definition central screen allows you to control the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced system, which comes standard on the Peugeot E-408 and offers efficient and effective TomTom connected navigation. For optimal readability, the map display covers the entire 10-inch touchscreen. As for system updates, they are carried out “over the air,” meaning directly through data transmission via the telecom network.

Efficient navigation with a trip planner and optimised solutions. The navigation system includes a “trip planner” function that optimally plans routes to maximise the car’s range and facilitate recharging. To calculate the ideal route, the system takes into account numerous pieces of information, including the distance to be travelled, the battery charge level at the start, the desired battery charge level at the destination, speed, energy consumption, traffic, type of road, elevation, and of course, available charging stations near the destination.

The e-Routes by Free2move Charge application is also accessible in the vehicle by connecting a smartphone to the Peugeot i-Connect system. It optimises all trips by calculating the best route based on the vehicle’s range needs, the location of charging stations, traffic conditions, the distance to be travelled, etc.

The mirroring function that connects the smartphone to the car’s infotainment system is wireless (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), and it is possible to connect two phones via Bluetooth simultaneously. Four USB-C ports complete the connected setup of the Peugeot E-408.

The fully configurable i-toggles arranged under the central screen like an open book, provide a unique aesthetic and technology level in the segment. Each of the 5 customisable i-toggles offer a touch-sensitive shortcut to climate control settings, a phone contact, a radio station, an app launch… configured to the user’s choice. This can be customised for each driver, with up to 8 customisable profiles.

A daily ally for more safety and ease, the “OK Peugeot” natural language voice recognition command allows access to all infotainment functions and ChatGPT. Like all the latest generation Peugeots, the new Peugeot E-408 integrates the generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT, which responds, via voice command, to all requests, such as tourist information or generating a quiz to keep children occupied during a trip…

The My Peugeot smartphone app is particularly practical and allows:

Launching or scheduling thermal preconditioning. Beyond comfort, this feature allows, when the vehicle is plugged in, to optimise range (faster convergence of the temperature setpoint during startup phases by anticipating the optimal operating temperature of the battery).

Consulting, scheduling, launching, or delaying battery charging.

Activating the welcome light sequence, for example, to locate the car in a crowded parking lot.

Designed for a smooth energy transition

The aerodynamics of the new Peugeot E-408 (SCx: 0.66) received particular attention. Bumpers, front air intake, underbody screen, and lower rear guards for the front wheels. The new Peugeot E-408 also receives a specific underbody forming an aerodynamic flat floor, the result is a low electricity consumption of 15.2 kWh / 100 km and up to 453 km WLTP combined range according to the WLTP cycle.

The Peugeot E-408 is equipped with a high-voltage battery of 58,2 kWh usable. With NMC 811 technology – 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese, 10% Cobalt – it benefits from increased energy density with 18 onboard modules. The new Peugeot E-408 offers a range of 453 km in the WLTP mixed cycle, meeting the needs of most C-segment customers, whose typical daily mileage is under 45 km (Industry data).

Regenerative braking allows for a smoother driving experience. Using the paddles behind the compact steering wheel, the driver can easily activate regenerative braking in 3 levels, the left paddle increases regeneration, and the right one decreases it… The three regeneration levels are: Low (-0.6 m/s²) for sensations close to a thermal vehicle, Moderate (-1.3 m/s²) for increased deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal and, Increased (-2.0 m/s²) for maximum deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal and thus maximum regeneration. The last two levels automatically illuminate the rear stop lights.

The driver can also choose between three drive modes, depending on their priorities. Normal is the default mode, setting the power at 140 kW (190 hp) and torque at 300 Nm, offering an ideal balance between dynamism and range. The Sport mode (157 kW/210 hp and 345 Nm) is available for maximum performance and activates automatically and temporarily during “kick downs.” The ECO mode (125 kW/170 hp, 270 Nm) favours range while preserving driving pleasure.

Fast recharge

For AC charging, the new Peugeot E-408 is equipped as standard with an 11 kW three-phase charger. For DC charging via superchargers, the Peugeot E-408 accepts power up to 120 kW, allowing a charge from 20% to 80% of the battery in just over 30 minutes (under nominal battery temperature conditions) and recovering 100 km of range in just over 10 minutes. To optimise charging, the driver can program the lower and upper thresholds from the Peugeot E-408’s central screen. For example, from 20% minimum charge to 80% maximum charge.

Maximum safety

Onboard the new Peugeot E-408, a comprehensive set of latest-generation driving aids, powered by information gathered from 5 cameras and 3 radars, secure and ease driving, maneuvers, and travel. Some of these systems are directly derived from higher segments: