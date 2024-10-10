Car of the Year to spotlight safety

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Old Mutual Insure says it will champion road safety in the 2025 COTY competition as it returns as headline sponsor.

This lead sponsor for the 2025 Car of the Year (COTY) awards says it will increase its focus on road safety in the run-up to the festive season.

For the third year in a row, short-term insurer Old Mutual Insure will be headline sponsor of South Africa’s most prestigious motoring competition, in partnership with the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).

Said Jerry Anthonyrajah, chief commercial officer of Old Mutual Insure: “Since its inception in 1986, COTY has set automotive benchmarks and rewarded excellence. Last year saw an exceptionally high standard of entries, and we cannot wait to see what this year’s competition has in store.”

The COTY competition assesses car entrants on various criteria, including design, technology, engineering, performance, handling, innovation, and safety. The COTY Jury features veteran motoring journalists such as TopGear SA’s Lerato Matebese and Brenwin Naidu of the Sunday Times, as well as GadgetWheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck. The announcement of the 2025 COTY semi-finalists is scheduled for December, with the finalist voting taking place early in the new year.

The 2024 ultimate COTY winner was the BMW 7 Series, which boasts safety features such as driver-assistance and sophisticated warning systems. Previous winners include the double-cab 4×4 Ford Ranger in 2023, the first time top honours went to a bakkie, while the Toyota Corolla Cross was crowned victor in 2022.

“We are seeing an increasing number of affordable Chinese cars gaining traction in South Africa, such as those by Chery and GWM,” said Anthonyrajah.

Jerry Anthonyrajah, Chief Commercial Officer of Old Mutual Insure

Despite the challenges posed by inflation and a difficult first half of the year, new vehicle sales in July displayed encouraging growth compared to the previous year. While new vehicle sales in September 2024 experienced a modest decline of 4.1%, there is cautious optimism as the industry begins to see signs of recovery, particularly in the passenger car segment. Year-to-date, new vehicle sales totalled 401,169 units, reflecting a decrease of 5.8% from the same period in 2023. The industry’s positive economic indicators, including recent interest rate cuts and lower fuel prices, may stimulate a more robust market as we approach year-end.

Thami Masemola, chairperson of 2025 COTY and vice-chair of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists, said: “It’s encouraging to witness the automotive industry’s commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced products for the modern motorist.”

Anthonyrajah spelled out the reasons for Old Mutual Insure’s sponsorship and its focus on safety: “We believe the COTY competition adds value to consumers’ lives because it helps them make the right decisions when purchasing a car, with safety being a critical consideration set for many consumers. We believe motoring innovation and quality has an impact on our customers, as safer vehicles lead to fewer accidents.”

He said that Old Mutual Insure will be placing special emphasis on the importance of road safety during this year’s COTY competition. This aligns with the United Nations aiming to halve road fatalities by 2030.

According to the Department of Transport, 1,427 road deaths were reported over the 2023/24 festive season. Driver behaviour played a strong role in most accidents, with reckless driving and speeding contributing to over 80% of car crashes, while bad weather affected over 10% of accidents.

Old Mutual Insure and COTY offered the following top road safety tips ahead of the festive season: