Apple Pay, Google Pay, take off on FlySafair 

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The new payment methods, powered by Stitch, are intended to remove unnecessary friction for customers.

FlySafair has introduced new one‑tap payment options in its mobile app, allowing customers to pay for flights quickly and securely using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

FlySafair says the new payment methods, powered by Stitch, form part of the airline’s focus on using technology to simplify the booking experience and remove unnecessary friction for customers. Stitch is a South African payments infrastructure company that enables secure, seamless transactions online and in-person.

Passengers using the FlySafair mobile app can now complete their flight purchase with a single tap, using payment details already stored on their phones, eliminating the need to manually enter card information during checkout.

“Travellers increasingly expect booking to be as quick and seamless as possible,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer of FlySafair. “Adding Apple Pay and Google Pay allows customers to complete their purchase in seconds, using secure payment methods they already know and trust.”

The new payment options are currently available in the FlySafair mobile app, with a website rollout planned for a later date.

“The FlySafair team continues to deliver more innovative and enjoyable travel experiences for South Africans, with customer demands top of mind. We’re super excited to partner with them to make flight booking even easier,” says Kiaan Pillay, CEO and Co-founder at Stitch.

Technology That Simplifies the Travel Experience

The introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay is the latest addition to FlySafair’s growing suite of digital tools, designed to give passengers greater control, flexibility, and confidence throughout their journey.

These tools enable customers to manage most aspects of their travel before arriving at the airport, including:

WhatsApp Pay – Allows customers to quickly pay for additional baggage at the airport, reducing queues and simplifying the check-in process.

– Allows customers to quickly pay for additional baggage at the airport, reducing queues and simplifying the check-in process. Track My Plane – An in-app feature that lets passengers follow the movement of their assigned aircraft in near-real time before departure, providing greater transparency and peace of mind.

– An in-app feature that lets passengers follow the movement of their assigned aircraft in near-real time before departure, providing greater transparency and peace of mind. AI Lindi – FlySafair’s AI-powered travel assistant, available 24/7 via WhatsApp, helping customers with single-passenger bookings, booking changes, cancellations, and general travel queries.

– FlySafair’s AI-powered travel assistant, available 24/7 via WhatsApp, helping customers with single-passenger bookings, booking changes, cancellations, and general travel queries. Online Check-In – Check in from home up to 24 hours before departure.

– Check in from home up to 24 hours before departure. Manage My Booking – Change flights, add baggage or update booking details online via the app or website.

– Change flights, add baggage or update booking details online via the app or website. Real-Time Flight Updates – Notifications keep passengers informed of delays or schedule changes.

– Notifications keep passengers informed of delays or schedule changes. Self-Service Add-Ons – Seat selection, sports equipment and additional luggage can all be added online.

“Travel should feel straightforward from the moment you book,” Gordon said: “Our digital tools are designed to remove unnecessary steps and give passengers greater flexibility and control over their trip.”