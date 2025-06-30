SA embraces ‘Meaningful Travel’

Photo courtesy Meaningful Travel Map.

South Africa has joined the global “Meaningful Travel” movement, becoming the first African destination featured on Tourism Cares’ Meaningful Travel Map. This inclusion places the country alongside more than 550 global destinations that promote sustainable, community-driven tourism.

The Meaningful Travel Map, developed by US-based non-profit Tourism Cares, is a digital platform spotlighting tourism initiatives that actively benefit local communities, protect cultural and environmental heritage, and offer transformative experiences for travellers. With SA’s inclusion, the country joins a global network of destinations that are working towards making travel more conscious, equitable, and impactful.

A new approach to exploring SA

Visitors can now discover a curated selection of SA experiences designed to connect travellers with local communities and natural landscapes in a deeper and more responsible way. These include wildlife rehabilitation projects, Indigenous-led cultural tours, and eco-lodges that reinvest in the development of surrounding communities. The Map encourages visitors to go beyond traditional tourist attractions and instead engage with initiatives that foster long-term benefits for both people and the environment.

“South Africa’s landscapes, wildlife, and cultures are among the richest and most diverse in the world, and we recognise the importance of safeguarding them for generations to come,” said Darryl Erasmus, SA Tourism COO. “The launch of the Meaningful Travel Map of South Africa allows us to spotlight the remarkable efforts of local tourism changemakers and invite the world to experience South Africa in a more conscious and meaningful way.”

Tourism model that supports biodiversity

With more than 21 national parks, 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and almost 2,000 miles of coastline, SA offers immense biodiversity and cultural richness. But it’s the country’s commitment to responsible tourism that sets it apart.

By joining the Meaningful Travel Map, SA highlights its dedication to a tourism model that supports biodiversity conservation, respects Indigenous cultures, and fosters economic opportunities in marginalised communities.

Greg Takehara, Tourism Cares CEO, says: The rapid growth of the Meaningful Travel Map is a reflection of our industry’s shared vision for a more equitable, sustainable, and impactful future.

“Each new destination and partner strengthens our collective ability to drive positive change, empower local communities, and offer travellers experiences that truly matter. We are proud to welcome these new members, including our first in Africa, and look forward to seeing the ripple effects of their work across the globe.”

Part of a global shift

Additional new Meaningful Travel Map Destination Members include:

Tourism Ireland: A European destination that prioritizes its environmental care, rich culture, and a warm, welcoming community spirit.

Greater Miami and Miami Beach: A diverse destination setting a new standard for marine conservation, cultural pride, and accessibility.

Visit Pittsburgh: Using thoughtful tourism to revitalise urban neighborhoods and support local entrepreneurs

Visit Houston: Champions of community-driven tourism that celebrate local heritage.

The Palm Beaches: Uplifting responsible tourism across 47 miles of pristine Florida coastline

Visit Joplin: A beacon for community resilience focused on supporting local businesses.

Discover Newport: Preserving Rhode Island’s Coastal Communities by promoting cultural heritage and protecting the region’s marine and coastal environments.