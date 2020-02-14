Product of the Day
Fitbit Versa 2: Ideal gift for your Valentine
Valentine’s Day is about the heart, and the Fitbit Versa 2 can help users keep their hearts healthy with motivation to exercise.
Exercise and a good diet are the only way to stay healthy. Staying healthy means living longer, and who wouldn’t want to be around their Valentine for longer? Thankfully, the Fitbit Versa 2 is here to help with both.
It features a swimproof design, and includes innovative sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and is packed with advanced health, fitness, and smart features to help users stay on track of their fitness goals.
For added convenience, the smartwatch has an on-device microphone, which enables the Amazon Alexa smartwatch experience, along with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts, and Fitbit Pay on all models.
Coupled with thousands of apps and clock faces and a bright display with an optional always-on mode, it’s a 24/7 health and wellness companion – now with 5+ days battery life.
Versa 2 is available in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminium case, emerald with a copper rose aluminium case, Bordeaux with a copper rose aluminium case and stone with a mist grey case.
Versa 2 Special Edition is available in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminium case and smoke with a mist grey case.
Versa 2 is now available in stores such as; Cape Union Mart, Dion Wired, Dischem, eBucks Store, Incredible Connection, Takealot, Sportsmans Warehouse, Totalsports and Superbalist for R3,999 for the standard edition and R4,999 for the special edition.
QDOS unveils protection for Galaxy S20
Protecting flagship devices is vital to ensure a higher resale value. Case maker QDOS has revealed a transparent Hybrid case for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range devices.
QDOS has developed a range of accessories, designed for the new Galaxy S20 range of devices, launched on Tuesday. The popular Hybrid clear case is back for the S20 range, providing protection to the devices in a subtle, transparent solution. Along with the case, QDOS has developed an OptiGuard Glass Curved tempered glass screen protector to cover all corners of the Galaxy S20’s infinity display.
QDOS provided the following information on features for the case and screen protector:
Hybrid clear case
- TPU reinforced borders to absorb shock upon impact, along with a rigid back for a secure fit
- Special scratch-resistant coating
- Surface treatment to avoid discolouration
- Raised bevel edges protect the Galaxy’s Infinity Display when placed face down
- Wireless charging compatible
OptiGuard Glass Curve Black
- 0.3mm thin, premium Japanese tempered glass screen protection
- Easy-Applicator tool
- Super strong edge framed glue guarantees a secure adhesion
- 9H scratch and impact resistance
- Super-smooth, super-responsive touch sensitivity
- Lifetime Warranty (terms & conditions apply)
The Hybrid case retails at £19.99 / EUR19,99 / $19.99, while the OptiGuard screen protector retails for £39.99 / EUR39,99 / $39.99.
Samsung 8K TVs – Ideal partner for the Galaxy S20
Now that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range can record in 8K, users will need a TV that’s capable of appreciating that recording quality.
Now that users can shoot 8K (or 32MP) video content on their devices, they’ll need a place to view them. Naturally, a user would think to watch the content on the device on which it was captured, but this may not represent optimal viewing. That’s because the Galaxy S20 range features a 3200×1440 resolution screen, whereas 8K is 7680 × 4320.
Not coincidentally, Samsung makes some of the best 8K displays on the market, and the Quantum Dot QLED 8K Q900R range will do a justice for these 8K recording on the S20. Here is a quick guide to the terminology behind these TVs:
What is a ‘Quantum Dot’?
Quantum dots are tiny particles of between two and 10 nanometres in diameter. Each dot gives off a different colour according to its size. This is the reason they’re so brilliant at displaying colour.
What is the difference between OLED and QLED?
Since QLED TVs don’t use organic elements, they are immune to screen burn-in. This is a display issue in which certain facets of an image shown on a TV screen, such as a channel logo, are either not shown properly, or fragments of that image remain on the screen. It then appears longer, as though it is embedded onto the display.
What does colour volume mean?
It means that colour doesn’t fade, in any lighting condition. It pinpoints colour accuracy, improved brightness and the deepest blacks are achieved on an active display.
What TV is best during the day?
When you watch TV during the day, the sun can wash out details or even completely cover up a portion of the screen. A TV with HDR (High Dynamic Range) helps in this situation as it keeps details clear on-screen even when the scene is dark or bright. In addition to HDR capabilities, consider picking up a TV which helps reflect light sources to lessen glare, like Samsung QLED.
For more information about 8K TVs from Samsung, click here.