Fitbit Versa 2: Ideal gift for your Valentine

Exercise and a good diet are the only way to stay healthy. Staying healthy means living longer, and who wouldn’t want to be around their Valentine for longer? Thankfully, the Fitbit Versa 2 is here to help with both.

It features a swimproof design, and includes innovative sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and is packed with advanced health, fitness, and smart features to help users stay on track of their fitness goals.

For added convenience, the smartwatch has an on-device microphone, which enables the Amazon Alexa smartwatch experience, along with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts, and Fitbit Pay on all models.

Coupled with thousands of apps and clock faces and a bright display with an optional always-on mode, it’s a 24/7 health and wellness companion – now with 5+ days battery life.

Versa 2 is available in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminium case, emerald with a copper rose aluminium case, Bordeaux with a copper rose aluminium case and stone with a mist grey case.

Versa 2 Special Edition is available in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminium case and smoke with a mist grey case.

Versa 2 is now available in stores such as; Cape Union Mart, Dion Wired, Dischem, eBucks Store, Incredible Connection, Takealot, Sportsmans Warehouse, Totalsports and Superbalist for R3,999 for the standard edition and R4,999 for the special edition.

Arthur Goldstuck has fallen in love with his Versa 2. Look out for his review of the device soon.