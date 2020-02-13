Product of the Day
QDOS unveils protection for Galaxy S20
Protecting flagship devices is vital to ensure a higher resale value. Case maker QDOS has revealed a transparent Hybrid case for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range devices.
QDOS has developed a range of accessories, designed for the new Galaxy S20 range of devices, launched on Tuesday. The popular Hybrid clear case is back for the S20 range, providing protection to the devices in a subtle, transparent solution. Along with the case, QDOS has developed an OptiGuard Glass Curved tempered glass screen protector to cover all corners of the Galaxy S20’s infinity display.
QDOS provided the following information on features for the case and screen protector:
Hybrid clear case
- TPU reinforced borders to absorb shock upon impact, along with a rigid back for a secure fit
- Special scratch-resistant coating
- Surface treatment to avoid discolouration
- Raised bevel edges protect the Galaxy’s Infinity Display when placed face down
- Wireless charging compatible
OptiGuard Glass Curve Black
- 0.3mm thin, premium Japanese tempered glass screen protection
- Easy-Applicator tool
- Super strong edge framed glue guarantees a secure adhesion
- 9H scratch and impact resistance
- Super-smooth, super-responsive touch sensitivity
- Lifetime Warranty (terms & conditions apply)
The Hybrid case retails at £19.99 / EUR19,99 / $19.99, while the OptiGuard screen protector retails for £39.99 / EUR39,99 / $39.99.
Product of the Day
Samsung 8K TVs – Ideal partner for the Galaxy S20
Now that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range can record in 8K, users will need a TV that’s capable of appreciating that recording quality.
Now that users can shoot 8K (or 32MP) video content on their devices, they’ll need a place to view them. Naturally, a user would think to watch the content on the device on which it was captured, but this may not represent optimal viewing. That’s because the Galaxy S20 range features a 3200×1440 resolution screen, whereas 8K is 7680 × 4320.
Not coincidentally, Samsung makes some of the best 8K displays on the market, and the Quantum Dot QLED 8K Q900R range will do a justice for these 8K recording on the S20. Here is a quick guide to the terminology behind these TVs:
What is a ‘Quantum Dot’?
Quantum dots are tiny particles of between two and 10 nanometres in diameter. Each dot gives off a different colour according to its size. This is the reason they’re so brilliant at displaying colour.
What is the difference between OLED and QLED?
Since QLED TVs don’t use organic elements, they are immune to screen burn-in. This is a display issue in which certain facets of an image shown on a TV screen, such as a channel logo, are either not shown properly, or fragments of that image remain on the screen. It then appears longer, as though it is embedded onto the display.
What does colour volume mean?
It means that colour doesn’t fade, in any lighting condition. It pinpoints colour accuracy, improved brightness and the deepest blacks are achieved on an active display.
What TV is best during the day?
When you watch TV during the day, the sun can wash out details or even completely cover up a portion of the screen. A TV with HDR (High Dynamic Range) helps in this situation as it keeps details clear on-screen even when the scene is dark or bright. In addition to HDR capabilities, consider picking up a TV which helps reflect light sources to lessen glare, like Samsung QLED.
For more information about 8K TVs from Samsung, click here.
Product of the Day
K-Way kits out all-female South African Everest team
Technical outdoor brand K-Way has designed down suits for the first female South African team set to climb Everest.
South African outdoor technical brand K-Way is lending its support and expertise to four inspiring South African women who will attempt to summit the world’s highest mountain between March and April this year.
Cape Union Mart’s K-Way has designed and manufactured specialised climbing suits that will help the team face some of the most treacherous weather conditions and the harshest terrains known to humankind.
Stephen Hector, technical product developer for K-Way, directed the manufacture of the down suits. He has more than 35 years’ experience in the industry and has been pioneering K-Way designs for the past nine years.
The manufacturing team has used cutting-edge innovation, advanced knowledge, and impeccable design to create the down suits. The suits have been built to highly specialised specifications, while being tailored to the exact bodies of the mountaineers.
The suits’ outer fabric is Pertex Endurance, which is highly abrasion-resistant while providing outstanding weather protection. The designers have used 850 fill-power goose down, with the average fill per suit just exceeding a kilogram, and the total suit weight averaging 2,7kg.
Care has been put into eliminating cold spots while constructing a labyrinth of 86 stabilised, hand-filled goose down chambers. From enhanced mobility to zip designs, all the way to insulated pockets, the designers of the suits left nothing to chance.
Hector says: “The gear is made to the highest quality and standard as it must perform at an optimal level to enable the adventurers to push their bodies to the limit, while remaining protected from the elements.”
Hector, who has honed his craft with down over many years, says the down used in these suits “is, in layman’s terms – the Rolls Royce of down”.
“Lower fill-power down is heavier because you need to use more, whereas we used high-end down to ensure the suits were as light as possible, yet capable of keeping the adventurers warm,” he says.
“The construction of specialised suits like these is key. The design had to ensure there are no cold spots and that each segment operates like a box – a carefully calculated box. If you put too much down into one segment, the area will attract dead air and if you put too little down, you will get a cold spot.”
But that is just one of the many considerations required to build a suit that will stand up to the ultimate test.
“We often take equipment for granted – but with regards to climbing a high altitude mountain, you cannot take chances or shortcuts. Your equipment must be 100%, from your boots to your helmet.
“It was a huge team effort to manufacture these suits, and every single person who was involved has been invaluable. We are extremely proud to throw our full support behind this expedition.”