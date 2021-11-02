First Class Trouble comes to PS5

Independent developer Invisible Walls ApS in partnership with indie publisher Versus Evil are excited to announce that their multiplayer social deduction game First Class Trouble is now available on the PlayStation Store and available for download via PlayStation Plus from today.

PlayStation Plus Members will be able to download the PS4 and PS5 versions at no extra cost starting from 2 November to 6 December. The launch on PlayStation 5 also synchronises with the games simultaneous full launch on PC as First Class Trouble has left Steam Early Access today as well.

First Class Trouble is a social deduction party game where six people play together aboard a luxury space cruiser. Four players will be Residents, cooperatively trying to shut down a rogue A.I. at the heart of the ship. The other two players will be Personoids, who will lie, deceive, and do whatever it takes to stop them!

The game will support cross play between PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It makes optimal use of the PlayStation 5’s technical capabilities across aspects such as 3D sound and ray traced graphical output.

Thanks to the PlayStation 5 controller’s Haptic Feedback, players can feel and experience the chaos in the palm of their hands. Squeeze the trigger to spray a fire extinguisher, and the controller rumbles and emits audio that corresponds with it.

Just like it’s PC counterpart, throwing bottles in First Class Trouble is a real crowd pleaser. When bottles smash near a player, the controller will emit audio and corresponding haptics and sound intensity will fall off based on distance from the point of impact.

To coincide with its launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, First Class Trouble will include all the updates from the existing PC version, including the Botanical Garden and Personoid Quarters updates.

Additional content in the form of six cosmetic DLC packs are also available from today, and include the First Class Trouble Supporters Pack for $9.99, The Christmas Pack $4.99, The Winter Pack $1.99, The Vruumba Pack $4.99, The Runway Pack $9.99and the New Years Eve Pack $14.99. The DLC packs give players a huge array of outfits including uniforms, evening gowns, hats, tuxedos, swimwear and various other fun accessories to customise their player characters with.

Steve Escalante, general manager of Versus Evil, says: “We’re excited to announce First Class Trouble 1.0 is now available on PlayStation and PC.Our devoted community during Early Access period on PC deserve our heartfelt thanks. First Class Trouble is all aboard and engines blasting ahead for its maiden voyage. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Holiday season with a game that creates unpredictable and highly entertaining memories. First Class Trouble delivers a new social deduction experience, often with hilarious results, where players can roleplay, find out who they can trust and create their own experiences with friends.”

For more information, visit: https://www.firstclasstrouble.com