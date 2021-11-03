League of Legends comes to PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and game developer Riot Games have announced a partnership to bring characters, items, and locations from its upcoming series, Arcane, into PUBG Mobile. The updates will begin releasing in Mid-November as part of its Version 1.7 update, giving fans new experiences in one of Riot’s first League of Legends partnerships.

Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games, says: “We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Riot Games to celebrate its first League of Legends animated series. Runeterra is one of the most beloved universes in gaming, and to be able to bring that magic to PUBG Mobile while also supporting the release of Arcane is an amazing opportunity. We’ve got a lot in store for our players with the Version 1.7 update, including some completely new gameplay features we’ve never experimented with before, so we can’t wait to show off more.”

Brandon Miao, cross-product experiences and partnerships lead for Riot Experience at Riot Games, says: “PUBG Mobile is a beloved game that has been embraced by players around the world. We value partners that nurture communities of shared play with a deep commitment to developing exciting new content to delight players. We look forward to bringing an authentic celebration of Arcane to Erangel.”

Arcane, created by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, will debut on Tencent Video in China and Netflix globally on 6 November at 7pm PT. The first TV series based on the League of Legends universe, the show will follow the origins of two iconic League champions, and the power that will tear them apart.

​​PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.