Final Vendetta release date revealed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The side-scrolling beat ‘em up game Final Vendetta is set to release on PC and consoles in May.

Numskull Games is delighted to reveal Final Vendetta, the latest game from Bitmap Bureau, is coming to PC and consoles in May 2022.

Final Vendetta is a side-scrolling beat ‘em up, paying homage to the iconic arcade titles of the 80’s and 90’s such as Double Dragon and Final Fight. Playable either in solo or co-op mode, the game pulls no punches, with a story, four different game modes and a thumping dance/techno soundtrack by Featurecast which also features four exclusive tracks from 90’s chart-topping electronic dance duo, Utah Saints.

The game is developed by Bitmap Bureau, the development team behind retro-inspired classics Xeno Crisis and Battle Axe. Final Vendetta captures the Bitmap Bureau team’s style – beautifully animated pixel art, exciting gameplay, and a modern take of a beloved retro genre.

Numskull Games will release Final Vendetta digitally on all major platforms including Steam and Xbox with physical editions being available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

“We’re thrilled to be publishing Final Vendetta, another brilliant retro-inspired title from the Bitmap Bureau team” says Martin Defries, managing director at Numskull Games. “It’s been twenty years since we’ve seen a game like this, combining everything we love about those 90s classics with a distinctly modern style. Beat ‘em up fans will not be disappointed.”

For more information, visit Numskull Games’ website.