FiFA 23 promises most interactive football yet

The new edition of the iconic video game includes both the men’s and women’s World Cups, and cross-generational play

FIFA 23 has gone live, featuring HyperMotion2 gameplay technology, incredible realism and authenticity, cross-play, Career mode, and both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups, FIFA 23 is now available for PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via the EA app, Origin, Epic, and Steam.

“With FIFA 23, we’re bringing fans everywhere the most immersive, authentic football experience ever in an EA Sports FIFA title,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and GM of EA Sports FC. “By incorporating women’s club football, our latest innovations in technology with HyperMotion2, unrivaled authenticity with more than 300 partners across world football, this latest title encapsulates the power of football to connect players, leagues, teams and talent from around the globe through our shared passion for the sport.”

For the past 30 years, EA Sports FIFA has lived at the intersection of entertainment and gaming and has directly influenced the growth and development of football culture, says EA. Recently, it partnered with Marvel to bring iconic football heroes to the pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. AFC Richmond and everyone’s favourite mustachioed manager, Ted Lasso, will also be playable in FIFA 23, as the Greyhounds join Wrexham AFC in the Rest of World section of clubs within FIFA 23.

Advances to groundbreaking EA SPORTS FIFA HyperMotion2 gameplay technology take FIFA 23 to over 6,000 true-to-life football animations, including new acceleration, dribbling, and composed ball striking mechanics.

Advanced 11v11 Match Capture data from two new full-match motion capture shoots with professional teams – including a FIFA-first motion capture of a women’s match – and data from five training drills, led to more high-fidelity, true-to-life animations than ever before in an EA Sports FIFA title. A proprietary machine learning algorithm, learning from a cumulative 9.2-million frames of advanced match capture, writes new animations in real time, to create natural and realistic football motion across a variety of interactions on the pitch.

FIFA 23 features cross-play for players on the same platform generation, allowing them to connect with friends and to compete in 1v1 modes, including FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Online Friendlies.

Enhancements in Player Career Mode allow players to define their personality and matchday experience, with new off-pitch activities to help define your player career. Manager Career Mode allows players to take control of authentic football managers from around the world… and Ted Lasso.

A new Playable Highlights mode in both player and manager career modes also allows fans to jump straight into the action with their pro and complete objectives.

For the first time in EA SPORTS FIFA history, players can experience the game with women’s club teams in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch, with updates to come‡. Bolstered by dedicated HyperMotion2 capture with a professional women’s team, the animation in FIFA 23 delivers women’s football with complete authenticity.

In addition to the men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA 23 brings the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 to life, enabling fans to experience the pinnacle of both men’s and women’s international football.

The game features 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues around the world, iand includes the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana, Premier League, LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania.