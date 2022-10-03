Valheim comes to PC Game Pass 

The multiplayer Viking game has launched on the Microsoft Store and as part of the Game Pass catalogue ahead of its Xbox debut

The hit Viking survival game Valheim will join the ranks of PC Game Pass and is now available on the Microsoft Store with full crossplay. Xbox release is set for spring 2023, says game developers and publishers Iron Gate and Coffee Stain. They have set the price atfor €19.99 in the Game Pass catalogue.



Valheim has sold more than 10-million copies since its release in February 2021. The launch on Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass will bring full crossplay for players wanting to adventure with their Steam friends as they slay mythical beasts and build monuments to Odin.



This announcement also heralds Valheim’s arrival to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023. The Xbox port is being developed by an external developer team at Fishlabs, and crossplay and Microsoft Store compatibility is handled by Piktiv. Iron Gate continues working on Valheim’s first biome update that will introduce Mistlands, an ancient land shrouded in mist and mystery.



“Seeing Valheim grow from a one-man project to a cross-platform game enjoyed by millions of players makes us smile in disbelief.” saysHenrik Törnqvist, co-founder of Iron Gate. “We were hoping the game would capture people’s imagination and forge memories that would last a lifetime, but it still feels a bit unreal seeing it expand into what it is now.”



Albert Säfström, VP of publishing at Coffee Stain, says: “Valheim was always meant to be a realm that you’d explore with friends. We admire Microsoft’s efforts to connect players across the world with such an extensive library of games available all in one place – bringing the game to PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store is an important step for us as we move towards Valheim launching on Xbox consoles next year.”



* Valheim is available on Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass and on Steam Early Access for PC and Linux.