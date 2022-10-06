Euro Film Festival offers free streaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 9th European Film Festival in South Africa will take place in physical theatres – but the movies can be watched online for free

After two years of online streaming, the 9th European Film Festival in South Africa this year provides a return to theatres for those who desire the full cinema experience on the big screen. The festival presents a select curation of 16 multi-award winning films from Europe that have not yet been released in South Africa.

It includes As Far as I Can Walk, a re-imagining of a traditional medieval epic in which contemporary African migrants take the place of Serbian national heroes. The adaptation, which follows a young Ghanaian couple living as refugees in Belgrade, raises questions about identity, tradition, race and love.

Starting next week, from 13 to 23 October, each film will have a single screening at Ster-Kinekor’s The Zone in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and a single screening at The Labia in The Gardens, Cape Town.

“Cinemas countrywide have endured sustained periods of closure and crippling seating restrictions during Covid times,” says Festival co-director Magdalene Reddy. “As film lovers we are grateful they survived and are fully functioning again. While the festival celebrates films and the making of films, we also honour the theatres that bring these films to life for us.

Tickets are R80 at The Zone and R70 at The Labia. Visit https://www.eurofilmfest.co.za/2022-home/screenings/ to book.

For those unable to get to the cinemas this year’s hybrid model also allows for watching the films at home via a free online streaming service. For film synopses, screening schedules and festival info, visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za