Stream of the Day
Fear Street Part 1 1994 – Streaming tomorrow on Netflix
A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets.
Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making. The films will be released in three parts, every Friday starting from 2 July.
Fear Street Part 1 1994 is available to stream from 2 July on Netflix. For more information, visit http://netflix.com/fearstreet
