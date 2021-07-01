Fear Street Part 1 1994 – Streaming tomorrow on Netflix

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets.

Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making. The films will be released in three parts, every Friday starting from 2 July.

Fear Street Part 1 1994 is available to stream from 2 July on Netflix. For more information, visit http://netflix.com/fearstreet