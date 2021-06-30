Black Desert Online update roadmap revealed

Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the global massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Black Desert Online, has announced its 2021 Black Desert Online roadmap, including a brand new player class, the Corsair. The roadmap, alongside a closer look at the upcoming co-op dungeon Atoraxxion, was announced during Pearl Abyss’ Heidel Ball community event last weekend that has reached over 500,000 viewers across Twitch and YouTube.

New player class – The Corsair

The seafaring swordswoman Corsair uses her oceanic power to crush her enemies. Her combat style takes inspiration from the waves of the sea – unpredictable, powerful, and stylish. Since she is a pirate and commander of the sea, Corsair can also swim faster and stay underwater longer than any other class.

Corsair’s main weapon is Serenaca, a ‘composite sword’ that extends in length, especially lethal when combined with her innate agility. Her sub-weapon is Mareca, a magical orb that grants her the ability to transform into a mermaid and crash into her enemies with the full force of a powerful tsunami. Corsair is available to play now.

New co-op dungeon – Atoraxxion

Atoraxxion, Black Desert Online’s first co-op dungeon, will be coming to both PC and console. The dungeon is divided into four parts, and its first wing, Vahmalkea, will be released on 21 July. The remaining three parts, called Sycrakea, Yolunakea, and Orzekea, are coming later this year.

Filled with epic monster battles, thought-provoking puzzles, and an in-depth exploration of the lore and story of Black Desert’s world, Atoraxxion will offer players a traditional and classic RPG experience combined with all the features that define Black Desert Online.

2021 Roadmap

Black Desert also revealed future content coming to the game on PC and console in 2021:

July Adventurers can move into their new Mansions and decorate them with exclusive furniture. Season server will open up to help Adventurers adapt to the game with faster progression.

August Adventurers can witness the horrors of a new monster zone, the Terror of the Deep Sea, on August 25. This new single-player mode will offer a new challenge by limiting the player’s field of view. Try your hand at a new mini-game, Yarr, based on the rules of poker and the classic dice game Yacht. Adventurers will face off against opponents by using Knowledge cards they possess. This simple but addicting card game will be released on August 11.

September Adventurers will be able to ride across the water with new dream horse Mythical Dine using its Sea Sprint skill.



For more information on Pearl Abyss and Black Desert, visit www.blackdesertonline.com and console.playblackdesert.com.