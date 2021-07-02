TelkomOne catches up to Catch Up

TelkomOne, Telkom’s video-streaming platform, has added free catch-up functionality across its SABC and other free-to-air channels on the platform. It describes it as “a first-of-its kind value-added offering by a video-on-demand service locally”. While the DStv Catch Up has been availble on the DStv streaming app for some years, it is only available to paying subscribers.

Telkom says it is the first time in South Africa that the catch-up feature is provided at no cost to video-on-demand (VOD) – namely streaming – viewers. TelkomOne users on smartphones, laptops and PCs can view any SABC 1, 2, 3, SABC Sport or SABC Education shows, or specific programmes from a bouquet of news and faith-based channels, in their own time, outside of its scheduled playout.

The no-cost catch-up feature provides continuity for the user watching TelkomOne’s free channels by enabling immediate access to any content.

“You can’t get much better value by providing a zero-cost catch up service across already-free streaming channels,” says Wanda Mkhize, executive for smarthome and content at Telkom. “TelkomOne’s vision is to provide the widest selection of content, at the most affordable price, and backed by unmatched functionality. Scarcely six months after launch, we believe we’re delivering on all fronts and the viewer is the winner,”

Mkhize says that a growing catalogue of local TV “box set” shows is expected to exceed 1200 hours in the coming weeks. Full length, series on offer free-to-air include Shaka Zulu and Bedford Wives.

Unveiled in November 2020, TelkomOne offers a premium selection series, short and long-form films and documentaries, in the AMP package, with access priced from R7 for AMP Daily (includes 90MB Telkom streaming data) to R49 for AMP Monthly (includes 1.8GB Telkom streaming data).

The full TelkomOne service features a content library with 1800 hours of VOD content as well as 27 linear channels, 30 audio channels and 22 radio channels. TelkomOne is available via a browser at TelkomOne.tv or through the TelkomOne mobile app available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

