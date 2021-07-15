Farming Simulator 22 to get debut at virtual FarmCon

At this year’s FarmCon, Farming Simulator 22 will be the main theme of Giants Software’s own annual event streamed from 21-23 July on the official Giants Software Twitch channel.

Each day during the event, the developers will stream for a couple of hours, starting at 8pm CEST. Viewers can expect insider information directly from the developers, and get a deeper look into already announced features like production chains.

The schedule provided by Giants Software will follow:

Wednesday (21 July) highlights seasonal changes, the new US map ‘Elmcreek’, a look behind the scenes of the Cinematic Trailer.

Thursday (22 July) will focus on the gameplay premiere of Farming Simulator 22, the Giants Engine 9 and its vast improvements and new features.

Friday (23 July) is about the three new crops, various customisation options, and sound improvements. Also, a Bale Stacking Challenge with real tractors.

Saturday & Sunday (24 July and 25 July) are reserved for the Farming Simulator League and will see the competitive esports league continue with season 3. The tournament finale will stream live on July 25th from 10am on Twitch and YouTube.



“As we approach FarmCon, the game grows bigger by the day in terms of features and polish. We are excited to present Farming Simulator 22 from almost all sides with a wealth of new details. Fans around the world should mark their calendars and come chat with us – as is the tradition at FarmCon”, says Giants Software CEO, Christian Ammann.



FarmCon is the official and annual community event for modders, developers and players of the Farming Simulator series. Since 2016, fans can meet at FarmCon to chat with Giants Software and other players.



Farming Simulator 22 will release on 22 November for PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. For more information, visit the Farming Simulator website.