The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – out now on Nintendo Switch

A hero rises, and the legend begins.

Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the mysterious surface world in this updated HD version of the original The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game.

This classic journey, enhanced for Nintendo Switch, features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now from stores that stock Nintendo Switch games and for digital download from the Nintendo eShop.