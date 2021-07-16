Connect with us

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – out now on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch HD remaster of the Wii’s Legend of Zelda game is available now from game retailers and the Nintendo eShop.

A hero rises, and the legend begins.

Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the mysterious surface world in this updated HD version of the original The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game.

This classic journey, enhanced for Nintendo Switch, features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now from stores that stock Nintendo Switch games and for digital download from the Nintendo eShop.

