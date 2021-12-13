Fallout 76 releases Night Of The Moth update

Online multiplayer Fallout 76 has released The Night of the Moth update, which is free and available now. It introduces the Mothman Equinox seasonal event and a wide variety of quality-of-life improvements. Aid The Enlightened, a new sect of the Mothman Cult, and hunt down rival Cultist High Priests through the Appalachia for Mothman Cult themed rewards, such as new apparel and skins.

At Point Pleasant in the Forest region of Appalachia, Beholder Clarence waits at the top of the Mothman Museum. After speaking with him, players prepare for an elaborate ritual through several phases. Light ceremonial bonfires, defend against rival cultists and complete other ritual-related tasks before the timer expires. Return to the Mothman Museum after and summon the Wise Mothman. Communing with the Wise Mothman provides the chance to earn new themed plans.

Developer Bethesda Softworks provided the following information on quality-of-life improvements:

Nearby Corpse Looting – If corpses have started to pile up, the option of mass looting those corpses within range is now available instead of having to pick through each enemy.

Legendary Loot Sharing – Vault dwellers not part of a team who see a legendary creature die within eyesight can loot the body for some legendary items.

Team XP Sharing – Players no longer have to tag enemies when with a friend for XP to count. Any enemy that a teammate takes down will grant XP to the whole team, so long as they are within sight range of the creature when it dies.

Build Menu "New" Tab – The "New" tab to the C.A.M.P. build menu displays any new C.A.M.P. item plans learned during a play session, as well as new C.A.M.P. items unlocked in the Atomic Shop.

Pip-Boy Keyring – Instead of rummaging through their inventories, players can find their keys on the separate keyring when opening the Pip-Boy menu in the "Misc." tab.

Pip-Boy Menu Color Customization – Change the hue of Pip-Boy menus using a new set of customization sliders.

Ammo Everywhere – Existing sources of ammo, such as containers and enemy loot, have a chance to drop a small amount of ammo for any currently equipped weapon.



For more information on the update, visit https://fallout.bethesda.net/