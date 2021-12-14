Spider-Man swings into PUBG

PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile video games, has announced a promotional partnership with Sony Pictures and the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the game’s first collaboration with Sony Pictures. Starting from today, players will have the opportunity to get exclusive items such as collaboration graffiti by completing in-game missions. More details on gameplay and items will be revealed with the launch of PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 update in Mid-January.

Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games: “Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters both in the Super Hero world, and more widely in popular culture. The opportunity to team up with Spider-Man: No Way Home means that we can bring the excitement and anticipation of the film and character to PUBG Mobile, something we’re certain our players, and Spider-Man fans, are going to love”



“This exciting collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man through PUGB Mobile’s state-of-the-art gaming experience – all while on the go with their mobile phone,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.



In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into UK cinemas on December 15 and U.S movie theatres on December 17 – release date may vary depending on region.



Stayed tuned for more details on the PUBG Mobile x Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional partnership, to be revealed with the launch of the PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 update in mid-January.



PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.