‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ reunites original cast

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The sequel spotlights major fashion houses as a new chapter unfolds in the world of Runway magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns to high fashion two decades after the original, a cultural touchpoint for its portrayal of the industry.

The sequel is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles in the workplace comedy drama, alongside director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna.

“On this second film, people were very generous and eager to help and have their clothes in the movie,” said Meryl Streep in a 20th Century Studios YouTube video titled Behind the Fashion.

In the same video, Molly Rogers, lead costume designer, said: “The Devil Wears Prada 2 – that’s all you had to say, and you had your pick.”

Image courtesy Ster-Kinekor.

The film references several major fashion houses, including Dior, Versace, Armani, Givenchy, Gaultier, Gabriela Hearst, Dolce, Tiffany, Fendi and Balardi. This reflects the scale of industry involvement in the sequel and the continued emphasis on fashion as a central element of the film.

“The fashion was so important,” said Rogers. “This audience is looking to see something, so you don’t want to disappoint.”

The cast includes Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen and BJ Novak. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also return as Lily and Irv. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna.