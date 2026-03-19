‘Project Hail Mary’ launches space epic into Imax

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A lone astronaut must rely on science and instinct to confront a threat beyond Earth.

Project Hail Mary follows Dr Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes up millions of miles from home with no memory of how he arrived there. As he begins to understand his role in a mission to save Earth, an unexpected alien encounter forces him to rethink how to solve the crisis.

Project Hail Mary is screening in Ster-Kinekor theatres, Nu Metro cinemas, and at The Bioscope from today (20 March 2026). The film was shot for Imax but will not be shown in 3D at these venues.

The space science fiction story centres on a high-stakes scientific problem that threatens Earth, placing Grace in a position where knowledge, problem-solving, and resilience become essential. The narrative unfolds through discovery, as both the audience and the protagonist gradually piece together the purpose of the mission and the challenges involved.

Rather than relying on action alone, the story focuses on science-driven tension, unexpected developments, and the human response to isolation and responsibility. The film builds momentum through mystery and problem-solving, with each revelation shaping the direction of the journey while keeping the full scope of the mission gradually unfolding.

Ryan Gosling leads the cast as Dr Ryland Grace. His previous roles span films such as Drive, Blade Runner 2049, and Barbie. His performances have earned multiple award nominations, including Academy Award nominations for La La Land and Half Nelson.

He is joined by Milana Vayntrub, Sandra Hüller, and Ken Leung, and James Ortiz, who voices the extraterrestrial character. The cast includes Liz Kingsman, Priya Kansara, Orion Lee, and Richie Cheung.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel of the same name.