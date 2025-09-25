Leonardo DiCaprio leads ‘One Battle After Another’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The thriller, adapted from Pynchon’s novel ‘Vineland’, follows a high-stakes mission against a corrupt military official.

One Battle After Another, a new action-thriller starring Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and The Bioscope from today (26 September 2025).

The film is directed, written, and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood). It is inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland and, like the book, explores the erosion of revolutionary ideals and the rise of authoritarian power. The narrative is framed around political disillusionment, personal sacrifice, and the struggle to resist corruption.

The story follows former revolutionary “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun (DiCaprio), who is forced back into action when his daughter, portrayed by newcomer Chase Infiniti, is kidnapped by a corrupt military official played by Sean Penn. The movie centres on a reunion of ex-revolutionaries as they attempt a rescue against a resurgent enemy.

The cast represents a formidable collection of award-winning talent and rising stars. DiCaprio has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as The Revenant and The Wolf of Wall Street. Penn has won two Academy Awards for Mystic River and Milk, underscoring his standing as one of the most accomplished actors of his generation.

The cast includes Benicio del Toro, an Academy Award winner for Traffic, whose other credits include Sicario, 21 Grams, and The Usual Suspects. Regina Hall appears in the ensemble, with performances in Girls Trip, Support the Girls, and The Hate U Give. Teyana Taylor is also part of the cast, following roles in A Thousand and One and Coming 2 America.