BTS world tour screens live in SA

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The K-pop group’s Goyang and Tokyo concerts will be broadcast live in Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro theatres.

Global K-pop powerhouse BTS returns to the stage with two concerts set for live cinema broadcasts in more than 70 countries, including South Africa. Performances from Goyang and Tokyo will be transmitted in real time to participating cinemas, marking the group’s first large-scale tour in four years.

BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ In Goyang: Live Viewing is screening live in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres. The first show takes place on 11 April 2026, followed by the second on 18 April.

BTS is among the most successful music acts globally, with multiple chart-topping albums and a fanbase that spans continents. The latest tour spans 34 cities with a total of 82 performances, positioning the schedule as the most extensive undertaken by a K-pop act to date. Goyang and Tokyo serve as the opening stops, setting the tone for the global run.

The tour aligns with the group’s fifth full-length album, which centres on themes of identity, reflection, and emotional connection. The release continues BTS’s focus on personal storytelling within a broader global context.

Production for the concerts incorporates a 360-degree in-the-round stage, designed to surround the audience with the performance. The format extends to cinemas, where audiences experience the staging and scale of the shows through the live broadcast feed.