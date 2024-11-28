Esports events set to electrify rAge

Photo courtesy rAge

This weekend’s mega gaming show will feature the Mamelodi Sundowns and Mzansi Esports Championships.

The rAge 2024 expo this weekend in Johannesburg is expected to be set alight by the Mamelodi Sundowns Esports Championship and the Mzansi Esports Championship. featuring the Queen Arrow Invitational.

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, one of South Africa’s top football teams, is collaborating with Mettlestate to bring the third iteration of the Mamelodi Sundowns Esports Championship to rAge 2024. The top 8 EA FC players from across South Africa will battle for a share of a R200,000 prize pool, culminating in an electrifying showdown, live at the expo.

There’s an exciting twist this year: two wild card entries from the Kasi-Flare Tournamentz, a series of township-based EA FC competitions held across Gauteng and hosted by Mettlestate and Penrose Esports, will join the finalists for an unforgettable grand finale.

“This partnership showcases the intersection of sports, gaming, and community,” says Michael James, rAge project director. “This high-stakes competition perfectly embodies our mission to bring the best of gaming and esports to our audience.”

Carly Twaddle, new business development manager at Mettlestate, says:. “It is incredible to see how this tournament has grown, and how the community has grown in turn.”

Catch the action live at rAge or stream the event on Mettlestate’s Twitch channel for an intense esports experience.

rAge is also partnering with SAGES to host the Mzansi Esports Champions 2024, a groundbreaking event designed to celebrate the vibrancy and potential of esports in Africa. The two-day extravaganza combines professional networking and competitive gaming to showcase the continent’s immense talent and entrepreneurial spirit.

Today (29 November) the focus is on fostering collaboration and innovation within the esports industry. Industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and gaming professionals are convening for a day of panel discussions, networking opportunities, and strategy sessions aimed at unlocking the potential of African esports.

Photo courtesy Mettlestate’s Twitch channel

Key topics include:

Entrepreneurship in African Esports: Highlighting the challenges and opportunities for businesses within this growing sector.

Female Leadership in Gaming: Exploring the role of women in shaping the future of esports and gaming in Africa.

Cross-Continental Collaboration: Discussing strategies to connect African esports with global markets and audiences.

On Saturday, 30 November, and Sunday, 1 December, the spotlight falls on the Queen Arrow Invitational, a100% female Tekken 8 competition featuring eight of Africa’s best female players.

The participants represent the diversity and skill within African esports, hailing from countries across the continent:

Zahraa “Iron Fist” (South Africa)

Setsabile Shabangu (Eswatini)

Safidy Mahaliana Andrianisoa “Sentaku” (Madagascar)

Bwalia Nkumbula (Zambia)

Asante Tisungani Maruwasa (Namibia)

Thebe Liteboho “EL” (Lesotho)

Sylvia Gathoni Wahome “TheQueenArrow” (Kenya)

Matimbe Gweyneth Edina “Gwyn Stacy” (Malawi)

Hosted by the renowned Queen Arrow, a Kenyan esports trailblazer and content creator, the competition celebrates the achievements of women in gaming and shines a spotlight on their incredible talent.

Says James: “These new elements at rAge ensure that there truly is something for everyone—whether you’re here to watch top-tier esports, connect with industry leaders, or simply enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of gaming and geek culture. We’re excited to see how these competitions and discussions inspire our community and contribute to the growth of esports in Africa.”