Monstrous rAge gaming expo powers up

The Really Awesome Gaming Expo (rAge), a leading South African gaming and technology event, will showcase cosplay, tabletop gaming, robotics and esports from this Friday. This includes the R10,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tournament presented by Monster Energy and Mettlestate.

The annual event will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

Call of Duty showdown

The Black Ops 6 tournament will feature the top four teams from online qualifiers competing for a share of the prize money. Attendees can participate in casual King of the Hill matches for other winnings.

“The top teams will experience a full Monster Energy event as they compete for glory,” says Carly Twaddle, Mettlestate business development manager. “For spectators and casual players, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Visitors will be able to engage with Monster Energy through interactive displays and activities. Some of the features will include:

MMA Challenge: Test your skills on the MMA machine and compare your performance with World Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis.

Ford Raptor display: The current promotional grand prize, a Ford Raptor, will be on show.

Photo booth: Visitors can capture memories with free photo printouts.

Timed product sampling: Guests can sample new flavours of Monster Energy drinks.

Michael James, senior project manager of rAge, says: “rAge is about more than gaming. It’s a hub for community, collaboration, and creativity, inspiring the next generation of gamers, developers, and creators.”

What else to expect?

Technology and innovation: The latest in tech innovation, including virtual reality and robotics, will be on display. Interactive exhibits offer a chance to experience cutting-edge developments firsthand.

Cosplay and fashion: Cosplayers and fans of gaming-inspired fashion can enjoy dazzling competitions and runway shows celebrating creativity and imagination.

Credit: GES Cosplay.

BYOC LAN party: One can join the Bring Your Own Computer LAN party, an opportunity to game alongside others in a collaborative setting.

Shopping and creativity: The Artists Alley will showcase handcrafted items, including plushies, cosplay accessories, sculptures, and gaming dice. Visitors can purchase distinct creations or commission original artwork.

Art and tattoos: Live tattoo and airbrush art stations will offer visitors a chance to watch skilled artists at work or purchase one-of-a-kind pieces.

Where to buy tickets?

One can purchase tickets from the rAge/Howler website. Options include:

Day Pass Ticket: R200 per person (One-day access for one person to attend on any day)

Weekend Pass Ticket: R420 per person (Three-day access for one person to attend on all days)

Group Bookings: Educational institutions, including schools and universities, can apply for special group ticket deals for students interested in attending the expo on Friday. Enquire for costs on the website.

One can also order a Roxy Mouse Pad (900mm x 400mm, 4mm thickness) for R598 together with tickets.