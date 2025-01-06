CES 2025: First 750MHz monitor launched

Photo supplied

Tech and lifestyle brand Koorui aims to steal the gaming thunder at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.

How far can gaming monitors go? Fast-rising tech and lifestyle brand Koorui clearly sees no limits, aiming to steal the gaming thunder at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week with the world’s first consumer-grade monitor featuring a 750Hz refresh rate.

The display is part of a range of cutting-edge products the Chinese company is showcasing at CES.

In today’s esports landscape, where every frame can be a game-changer in fast-paced FPS and MOBA games, there is a growing demand on ever-smoother performance for esports players. Traditional monitors with refresh rates of 144Hz, 240Hz, or even 480Hz are no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of top-tier gamers. In Koorui’s new gaming monitor shatters these boundaries, delivering an exceptional 750Hz refresh rate that brings next-level visual fluidity. Koorui has scheduled the mass production of this model in 2025, with a global launch planned.

Product Specifications:

MOD KOORUI G7 Display Type TN Screen Size 24.5-inch Resolution FHD Color Gamut DCI-P3 95% Refresh Rate (Max.) 750Hz Response Time 0.5ms HDR HDR 400

In addition to unveiling new products, Koorui will also showcase its popular featured lineup at CES 2025, including OLED gaming monitors such as the OG32UK (a 480Hz UHD gaming monitor) and the GS49UK (a 49-inch DQHD ultra-wide gaming monitor with a high fresh rate).

Leveraging its parent company – HKC’s robust supply chain and proprietary glass manufacturing facilities, Koorui will also exhibit a range of cost-effective monitors tailored for bulk procurement needs.